Nashik: Woman spots ex-lover in bank queue, gets him thrashed

AGENCIES
Published Nov 25, 2016, 1:28 am IST
Updated Nov 25, 2016, 2:58 am IST
As he was standing outside a bank on Trimbak Road on Monday, the man was spotted by his ex-lover, a 23-year-old woman.
 People stand in a long queue to withdraw money at an ATM. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: It was the experience that a 35-year-old man waiting in a queue outside a bank in Nashik must have wished he never had.

As he was standing outside a bank on Trimbak Road on Monday, the man was spotted by his ex-lover, a 23-year-old woman. However, what followed was not reunion of estranged lovers, but settling of an old score as the woman claimed that he had walked out of the relationship four years back.

The woman had gone to the bank to exchange old high denomination notes when she noticed a familiar face that of her former boyfriend, who, she later told police, had ditched her. The woman immediately informed her brother and father who came to the spot and allegedly thrashed him in full view of public and bank staffers, police said, adding later on her complaint a case was registered against the man.

In her complaint with Satpur police station, the girl said they were close till he ditched her four years ago and are not in contact since, till she bumped into him in the bank queue.

“The alleged boyfriend was brought to the police station and questioned. He was bruised and we sent him to the civil hospital,” an official of the Satpur police station said.

