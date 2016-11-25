Narendra Modi to take part in yoga session during his visit to Hyderabad

Security personnel march through a locality in the vicinity of the National Police Academy in Hyderabad on Thursday. Security has been heightened in view of the Prime Minister’s visit to the NPA that begins on Friday. (Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take part in a yoga session along with top police officials on Saturday during the three-day annual conference of DGPs of all states to be held at National Police Academy in Hyderabad.

The PM will arrive at Shamshabad airport in the city by a special flight at around 7 pm on Friday. He will leave for NPA later. After an overnight stay at NPA, he will take part in the yoga session on November 26.

“The PM will take part in yoga session, after which he would participate in deliberations with DGPs the whole of Saturday,” official sources at NPA told.

The PM will leave for Delhi on Saturday evening.

Home minister Rajnath Singh would inaugurate the conference on Saturday.

Union ministers of state for home affairs Kiren Rijiju and Hansraj Gangaram Ahir, besides National Security Adviser Ajit Doval are among those who will attend the event.

The conference will focus on issues relating to countering terrorism and radicalisation, Naxal problem and cyber crime, besides modernisation of police force. Mr Singh would also take part in the valedictory function on Sunday.