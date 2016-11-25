Nation, Current Affairs

Narendra Modi not helping state to tackle drought: Siddaramaiah

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 25, 2016, 2:28 am IST
Updated Nov 25, 2016, 2:28 am IST
Though I discussed the situation with PM, we didn’t get a single paise, says Siddaramaiah.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah
 Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah

BELAGAVI: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah repeatedly targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a debate in the Legislative Assembly, saying no support was forthcoming though the state was reeling under a severe drought.

He said lack of support from Mr Modi not withstanding, the state government waived farm loans. Soon after revenue minister Mr Kagodu Thimmappa replied to the debate on drought conditions, leader of Opposition, Mr Jagadish Shettar, slammed the government saying it was only capable of making statements about money earmarked for drought relief.

However, over Rs 700 crores released by the Union government remained unspent. He also criticised the government on the power situation, alleging that rural areas withnessed unscheduled power cuts though the government maintained there wss no shortage of power.  

“While talking about farmers, the government files cases against them and later speaks about withdrawing these cases,” he added.  A visibly upset CM retorted that cases could be withdrawn only after filing of charge sheets.

The charge sheet with respect to cases against farmers in Mahadayi and Cauvery agitations were filed recently and the issue was pending with the committee for withdrawal of cases.

Once the committee submits its report, the cases would be withdrawn. “I had one and a half hour discussion with Prime Minister Mr Narendra Modi and explained to him drought situation in the state. We did not get single paise from the Union government. Due to recommendations of the 14th Finance Commission, the State has lost over Rs 61000 crore, which is the state's share. While neighboring Maharashtra and Rajastan received major chunks, Karnataka received only Rs 1061 crore,” Mr Siddaramaiah added.

Stating that Mr Modi was the luckiest Prime Minister, Mr Siddaramaiah said crude oil prices crashed after he took over and the Union government accumulated over `2 lakh crore. Now, with demonetisation, Delhi would net another `5 lakh crore. He took a dig at JD(S) leaders saying he would not have become  CM had he remained in the party and also that JD(S) would never come to power.

Tags: legislative assembly, siddaramaiah
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

