Nation, Current Affairs

Power, water lines will run under footpaths: KT Rama Rao

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 25, 2016, 1:03 am IST
Updated Nov 25, 2016, 3:10 am IST
The minister was speaking at an event, “Transforming Telangana” conducted by the Confederation of Indian Industry — Young Indians.
K.T. Rama Rao
 K.T. Rama Rao

Hyderabad: IT minister K.T. Rama Rao on Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should have taken all Chief Ministers into confidence and ahead of the demonetisation of high-value currency.

He said the decision would help in the long run but it could have been better executed. “Because of poor implementation, the people are feeling the pinch,”  he said. The minister also questioned the silence of Reserve Bank of India's Governor on demonetisation, and said India was growing at a fast pace and experiments with the economy might affect growth.

The minister was speaking at an event, “Transforming Telangana” conducted by the Confederation of Indian Industry — Young Indians. Mr Rao detailed how the state, ranked 13 seven months ago, had topped the Ease of Business ranking. He said it was a culmination of 58 new government orders, 121 circulars, 26 legislations and more than 66 meetings with industrial and worker bodies. He said the single window clearance of TS-iPass generated Rs 50,000 crore worth of investments and 1.5 lakh jobs.

Mr Rao spoke of the infrastructural developments that Hyderabad needed. He referred to the lack of footpaths, saying only 350 km of 9,000 km of roads had footpaths. He said the government was working on laying footpaths with electricity and water lines passing underneath. This would cost Rs 10 lakh to Rs 12 lakh per kilometre. Roads would be white topped at a cost of about Rs 50 lakh per lane kilometre.

He said the Metro Rail would start operating in early 2017. He said traffic junctions, bus shelters, urban landscape, sanitation and reduction of open garbage dumps were high on the agenda.

Tech incubator set up at IIIt-Basar

The first rural startup incubator in Telangana was inaugurated at Basar, the first digital literate village in the state, on Thursday. The Telangana Inno-vation and Incubation Centre was jointly launched by T-Hub, the startup incubator, and Telangana IT Association.

The centre has been set up in the premises of the IIIT-Basar campus. Vice-chancellor Sirasani Sathyanara-yana and TITA president Sundeep Kumar Mukthala inaugurated the centre.

Mr Mukthala said, “TIIC will support students of IIIT and youth around the village to transform their potential ideas into startups. It will support them in the form of mentoring, funding, ideation, and knowledge.”

He said the Japan-based SafeTraceHub, multimedia firm Prism Multimedia and US-based Adsidious were interested in extending services to the TIIC.

Tags: k.t. rama rao, demonetisation, narendra modi
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Lifestyle Gallery

Christmas markets are street market linked to the celebration of Christmas during the four weeks of Advent. One such market has already opened to visitors in Germany. (Photo: AP)

Visitors get in the festive spirit at Germany's Christmas market
Six major traditional festivals of Japan's northeastern region of Tohoku were showcased to Tokyoites and tourists during the new two-day Shintora festival. (Photo: AP)

Locals and tourists revel at Tokyo's Shintora festival
The holiday marks the end of the forty day mourning period after the anniversary of the 7th century martyrdom of Imam Hussein, the Prophet Muhammad's grandson (Photo: AP)

Millions walk from Najaf to Karbala in Iraq for Arbaeen pilgrimage
The Boudhanath Stupa was purified after being damaged in the 2015 earthquake, and will open for public on Nov. 22nd (Photo: AP)

Boudhanath Stupa in Nepal unveiled after restoration
Children posed and danced in colourful traditional costumes made from solid waste items for creating awareness about the global issue (Photo: AP)

Boilvia celebrates a cleaner world with recycled festival
Turkish artist Hasan Kale is able to paint the most gorgeous tiny paintings that you've ever seen on unusual canvases like peanut husks, split almonds, banana chips, and even beans. You have to see his work to believe it! (Photo: Instagram/ @hasankale08)

Artist creates stunningly detailed minature paintings on tiny objects
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Twitter is going crazy over this image depicting demonetisation in India

People came out with their witty take on it (Photo: Twitter)
 

This is how young Alia was when SRK was filming opposite sister Pooja Bhatt

Alia was last seen in her critically acclaimed 'Udta Punjab'.
 

McConaughey, Johansson and Witherspoon star in musical comedy ‘Sing’!

The star cast of 'Sing'. In India, the film releases this December. (Pic courtesy: Illumination Entertainment and Universal Pictures).
 

From being fat shamed to becoming a model, this journey will inspire you

He decided to make his mother proud (Photo: Facebook)
 

HTC launches Desire 10 Pro smartphone in India

HTC Desire 10 Pro will be available in Stone Black, Polar White, Royal Blue and Valentine Lux.
 

Rs 2.5 cr lawsuit against Pakistan doctor over cat's death

The complainant accused Dr Khan and one of his staff members of negligence (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Karnataka: TDR to rescue, roads to be wider

Karnataka minister K.J. George

Illegal eateries troubling lawmakers? KJ George promises to remove them

A file photo of an eatery on the main road of HSR Layout

Narendra Modi not helping state to tackle drought: Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah

Banks explain need to go digital; traders want digital infra to be set up

Banks claim that this will help them to bring down interest rates. (Representational image)

RBI tells banks to take tough stance against counterfeit currency

All India Bank Employees’ Association B.S. Rambabu said due to the rush and no gap between transactions, mistakes might creep in.(Photo: Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham