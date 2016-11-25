Nation, Current Affairs

Jaya speaks first words in 2 months, doctors say ready for discharge

PTI
Published Nov 25, 2016, 6:00 pm IST
Updated Nov 25, 2016, 6:03 pm IST
Doctors said the next target for the CM is to start walking and she would decide when to go home.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. (Photo: PTI/File)
 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. (Photo: PTI/File)

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa is doing well and speaks using a valve attached to the tracheostomy tube as she continues to get treatment, Apollo Hospitals Chairman Dr Prathap C Reddy said on Friday.

Reddy said the Chief Minister, who is getting whole body physiotherapy, is undergoing a "normal recuperation" after being in bed for several weeks and it is she who would decide when to go home.

Asked whether she has any trouble in speaking, he told reporters "...she speaks from a few seconds to a few minutes... but she is not in a hurry."

Reddy said with tracheostomy, "normally they (patients) cannot speak. It also has a speaker attached. She uses that speaker (valve), but it is not easy for a person to speak with a speaker because they have to hold their breath."

Speaking on the sidelines of a programme on organ donation, he said that for some patients, tracheostomy (a tube and attached valve for communication) may be permanent. Only such patients are trained to use and speak using the speaker.

In Jayalalithaa's case, "it was only temporary and she need not go through it.. (need not have it permanently). We also do not spend time in training her to use that speaker", he said.

The chairman said that normally, the tracheostomy tube is left in the patient. "She (Jayalalithaa) is breathing on her own most of the time... 90 per cent... we just leave it as one will become more comfortable," he said.

On physiotherapy, he said the Chief Minister was getting whole body physiotherapy, both static as well as active. Physiotherapists were also encouraging her to do exercises.

Explaining what he termed was the 'set pattern', he said for each organ there is a specific way of doing physiotherapy, all of which was being followed.

The next thing to do is to see if the Chief Minister stands up and walks and then she would be ready to go home. "If you ask me when that will happen, I told you she is a very strong Chief Minister, she has a very strong mind and she will tell you all. Not me."

The Chief Minister is "absolutely well today and it is she who would decide (to go home), not the health minister or health secretary... only when she realises, feels that everything is perfect," Reddy added.

On the recent shifting of the Chief Minister to a room from the Critical Care Unit, he said the intensive care team and all specialists, including cardiologists, nephrologists and a pulmonologist decided she could be managed in a normal room where she will feel much happy. Hence, she did not need the same care as she did in the first few weeks, he said.

"I am glad to say that at Apollo with a wonderful team of doctors they could give back all of the organs which had severe problems. It is all solved now and all that is happening is for her to return to back to normalcy," he said.

Reddy said "she is now having a normal recuperation after being in bed for several weeks, getting treated for illness."

Reddy said the next target for the chief minister is to start walking. “She's absolutely well. She will decide when she will go home,” Reddy added.

On Tuesday, when AIADMK won all three Assembly bypolls, Jayalalithaa had issued a statement from the hospital, saying that the election victory gave her limitless happiness and enthusiasm. "With this it is proved again that people are on my side," she had said.

Tags: jayalalithaa, jayalalithaa health, apollo hospital
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

Related Stories

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. (Photo: PTI/File)

Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa has 'started living normal life': AIADMK

The doctors said that Jayalalithaa was "very well" but wanted her to be under their watch for some time, AIADMK said.
03 Nov 2016 7:41 AM
Tamil Nadu CM J. Jayalalithaa

Narendra Modi enquires about Jayalalithaa’s health

Narendra Modi on Thursday got a briefing on the health status of Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa.
25 Nov 2016 7:01 AM

Technology Gallery

China's Shenzhou 11 spaceship onboard a Long March-2F carrier rocket takes off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China's Gansu province on Monday Oct. 17, 2016. China launched a pair of astronauts into space Monday on a mission to dock with an experimental space station and remain aboard for 30 days in preparation for the start of operations by a full-bore facility six years from now. (Photo: AP)

China blasts off two astronauts on longest manned mission
Google's San Francisco keynote event saw the search giant unveil two new smartphones under the brand name Pixel. The Pixel and Pixel XL presently use the most powerful chipsets out there.

Google finally flexes its hardware muscles with Pixel and more
How good is the iphone 7 camera? The makers Apple claims the sensors on both iphone 7 and iphone 7 Plus offer great imaging. And now that the phones have shipped, the verdict is slowly trickling in. If we read the comments on Reddit and Softpedia, we would say there have been some ‘mixed reactions’. Judge for yourselves. Please note the images are not in full resolution and have been compressed.

How good or bad is the iphone 7 camera?
The Airlander 10, part airship and part airplane, is the world's largest aircraft built by the the Hybrid Air Vehicles in UK.

World’s largest aircraft ready to take off
China has been ramping up research into advanced new military equipment, including submarines, aircraft carriers and anti-satellite missiles. Now the country has completed production of the world's largest amphibious aircraft after seven years of work. (Photo: ANI)

Here is what China’s 121-feet-long amphibious aircraft AG600 looks like
Pokemon Go is a new game which is driving people crazy. The game relies on augmented reality clubbed with GPS-based locations to place the monsters, which need to be captured by the user. One has to physically approach the location and catch them. Surprisingly, the monsters are found in weird locations and spots. Check out some of the weirdest places to find these cute monsters.

The Pokemon Go craze: weird places to find monsters
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Bigg Boss 10 contestant Swamiji Omji Maharaj issued with non-bailable warrant

The self-styled 'guruji' has already come in for a lot of flak for his regressive comments on women.
 

iPhone 8 might feature an LG built 3D camera

Both companies are yet to confirm the news, but the reports suggest that the LG built 3D tech camera will be used for Apple devices in the second half of 2017. (Concept image)
 

Snapped: Saif shoots in Golden Temple for Chef!

Sai Ali Khan in Golden Temple (Pic and video courtesy: Instagram/ saifalikhan_arabfc).
 

Big B's Sarkar 3 release date revealed, to arrive sooner than expected

Ram Gopal Verma is back on home turf, and fans sure don't expect him to disappoint.
 

Ball tampering: Michael Vaughan conducts funny experiment

At the end of the experiment, Vaughan concluded that mint saliva had no effect on the ability of the fruits to swing. (Photo: AP)
 

Deepika to sip Koffee at Karan's show with her Hollywood co-star Vin Diesel?

Deepika Padukone and Vin Diesel (Pic courtesy: Instagram/ deepikapadukone).
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Sena joins hands with RSS rebel's outfit to take on BJP in Goa

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray (Photo: PTI/File)

IRF ban timed amid demonetisation to avert resistance: Zakir Naik

Controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik. (Photo: PTI)

SC bans sale of firecrackers in Delhi, NCR to combat pollution

The ban on firecrackers comes into force from Thursday itself, until any further order or hearing of the Supreme Court. (Photo: Representational Image)

SC to hear all petitions challenging demonetisation on December 2

Supreme Court of India. (Photo: PTI)

‘Modi saint, we are devils’: Oppn mocks PM, seeks apology on note ban remark

Opposition members protest in the Rajya Sabha in New Delhi (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham