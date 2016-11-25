Nation, Current Affairs

IRF ban timed amid demonetisation to avert resistance: Zakir Naik

PTI
Published Nov 25, 2016, 4:38 pm IST
Updated Nov 25, 2016, 4:46 pm IST
Govt has declared Islamic Research Foundation as a terrorist organisation and banned it for five years.
Controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik. (Photo: PTI)
 Controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: Terming the five-year ban on Islamic Research Foundation as an attack on "Muslims, peace, democracy and justice," controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik on Friday said the ban was timed with the "demonetisation fiasco" to avert resistance and divert media attention.

The central government has recently banned the IRF and declared it as a terrorist organisation under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) for five years.

In an open letter, Naik, 51, who is abroad, said he will pursue all legal options to get the ban repealed and that the judiciary will fail the Modi government in its 'plans'.

Naik has been booked along with unnamed IRF officials under section 153-A of IPC (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) beside various sections of UAPA.

"Before investigations were done, even before reports submitted, the ban was already decided. IRF was to be banned. Whether it was owing to my religion or some other reason, does not matter. What now matters is that my work of 25 years - completely lawful work - has been banned. And that is the most unfortunate thing for this country," Naik said in his letter.

"From the government's point of view, the timing itself could not have been better. The decision to ban IRF was taken in the middle of the demonetisation fiasco, as the country reeled under the self-imposed cash crunch. I won't be surprised if this ban was meant to distract media from what was going on in the country. For the public that is starved for cash, for trade and basic amenities, one cannot expect much of resistance," he stated.

Talking about UAPA, Naik said, "The law does not seem to apply to the likes of Rajeshwar Singh, Yogi Adityanath and Sadhvi Prachi who continue to make inflammatory speeches aimed at inciting communal hatred for mere political mileage."

"Leave aside legal action, the government has neither condemned their actions nor reprimanded them. Is this draconian law mainly meant for Muslims? Does the UAPA now exist mainly to silence minority groups?" Naik asked.

"Let us not be gullible to think this was just an attack on me. It is an attack on whom I represent, the Indian Muslims. It is an attack on peace, democracy and justice. I will pursue all legal options to repeal this ban," the IRF founder said.

Criticising the five-year ban on IRF, Naik said: "This must be the most unique ban to be applied in the history of India, because not a single time was I questioned or given a chance to explain. Not a single chance. No notice, no summons, no calls and no contact ever made with me to get my side of the story. I kept offering my help in investigation but it wasn't taken."

He said his participation in the investigation process would have cleared up the air and exonerated him.

Naik said if the bank account of Islamic International School, run by IRF, is frozen it will not be able to meet its daily expenses and future of hundreds of school children will be in jeopardy.

He also said he has complete faith in the judiciary and the government will fail in its "plans". "The country's democratic fabric is under attack. People's lives are being played with. Governments are misusing their authority on people they're supposed to protect. This needs to change," Naik said.

Notably, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had yesterday asked three banks to freeze 25 accounts of Naik, his family members and IRF.

In addition to it, NIA has handed over a list of over 12 people including Naik, his family members, close friends and organisations, to all 72 scheduled commercial banks to check whether these people had any account in these financial institutions.

The NIA has also written to Union Home Ministry for banning the website run by the IRF and as well as suspending its online activities which includes videos of speeches on social networking sites, sources had earlier said, adding that the request will be forwarded to Information Technology ministry.

Tags: zakir naik, islamic research foundation, nia
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

Abu Anas

ISIS recruit Abu got Rs 80,000 scholarship from Zakir Naik foundation: NIA

Abu Anas, an engineer, was arrested for allegedly planning to carry out a terror strike ahead of Republic Day.
22 Nov 2016 8:51 PM
Controversial preacher Zakir Naik (Photo: PTI)

NIA asks banks to freeze accounts of Zakir Naik, his foundation

NIA writes to Home Ministry for blocking websites and other online activities of Zakir Naik and Islamic Research Foundation.
23 Nov 2016 6:46 PM

Entertainment Gallery

Bollywood celebrities were snapped at the airport and other places in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Vidya, John, Ileana, Neha are all smiles for shutterbugs
Salim Khan celebrated his birthday on Thursday and several of their family members and friends from the film industry were spotted arriving for it. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman absent as family, friends celebrate his father Salim Khan's birthday
Hrithik Roshan announced the winner of the Mr India World 2016 competition in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik Roshan crowns Mr India World 2016
Ranveer Singh and Vaani Kapoor walked the ramp for a fashion event and later arrived in Delhi to promote their upcoming film 'Befikre'. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Ranveer, Vaani manage ethnic and quirky equally well for Befikre
Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and several other stars were spotted arriving at Mukesh Ambani's bash on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars dazzle at Mukesh Ambani's bash
Several Bollywood celebrities were snapped at the Mumbai airport on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Airport diaries: Shah Rukh, Alia, Anushka, other stars are a visual delight
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Bigg Boss 10 contestant Swamiji Omji Maharaj issued with non-bailable warrant

The self-styled 'guruji' has already come in for a lot of flak for his regressive comments on women.
 

iPhone 8 might feature an LG built 3D camera

Both companies are yet to confirm the news, but the reports suggest that the LG built 3D tech camera will be used for Apple devices in the second half of 2017. (Concept image)
 

Snapped: Saif shoots in Golden Temple for Chef!

Sai Ali Khan in Golden Temple (Pic and video courtesy: Instagram/ saifalikhan_arabfc).
 

Big B's Sarkar 3 release date revealed, to arrive sooner than expected

Ram Gopal Verma is back on home turf, and fans sure don't expect him to disappoint.
 

Ball tampering: Michael Vaughan conducts funny experiment

At the end of the experiment, Vaughan concluded that mint saliva had no effect on the ability of the fruits to swing. (Photo: AP)
 

Deepika to sip Koffee at Karan's show with her Hollywood co-star Vin Diesel?

Deepika Padukone and Vin Diesel (Pic courtesy: Instagram/ deepikapadukone).
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

SC bans sale of firecrackers in Delhi, NCR to combat pollution

The ban on firecrackers comes into force from Thursday itself, until any further order or hearing of the Supreme Court. (Photo: Representational Image)

SC to hear all petitions challenging demonetisation on December 2

Supreme Court of India. (Photo: PTI)

‘Modi saint, we are devils’: Oppn mocks PM, seeks apology on note ban remark

Opposition members protest in the Rajya Sabha in New Delhi (Photo: PTI)

Massive fire breaks out in Mumbai's Oshiwara, 10 water tankers rushed

The fire occurred at Gulshan Nagar furniture market in Behraum Baug of Oshiwara area. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Man tries to jump off Lok Sabha gallery over demonetisation, held

Lok Sabha in session (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham