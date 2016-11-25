Nation, Current Affairs

Demonetisation: Telangana govt taps forgotten sources for revenue

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | C R GOWRI SHANKER
Published Nov 25, 2016, 1:24 am IST
Updated Nov 25, 2016, 1:37 am IST
Telangana government officials collect Rs 30 service charge dues from farmers.
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. (Photo: PTI)
 Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. (Photo: PTI)

Hyderabad: The monetary crisis has forced the TS government to look for avenues to tap all possible financial resources including ones like the long-forgotten Rs 30 per month customer charges by the electricity department.

Many farmers who have agricultural power connections for borewells don’t bother paying the meagre Rs 30 per month customer charges or service charges, and officials too don’t force them to pay up. This has resulted in the service charges accumulating to a couple of hundred crore rupees.

Various departments, including gram panchayats, owe the power utilities nearly Rs 2,000 crore, it is learnt. With demonetisation hitting the state hard, the government suddenly woke up and started leaning on electricity officials to collect the long-pending dues, ranging from Rs 30 to Rs 10,000.

Officials say that the dues now total around Rs 200 crore, and they have begun collecting the amount on the instructions of government in view of severe financial crisis the state is facing. Telangana state, which largely depends on borewells for cultivation, has 9.90 lakh agricultural pumpsets.

Electricity officials are calling on farmers and urging them to clear the dues through the demonetised Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes. “Though farmers have to pay just Rs 30 per month, and despite the agriculture sector being given free power, even this amount has not been paid and neither did our officials insist on payment over the years. Due to the revenue crisis, we are forced to collect it,” a senior official said.

In Medak district, Kuppanagar village alone owes Rs 2.5 lakh towards customer charges and electricity officials have begun collecting the dues. The state government has already sounded a red alert fearing a revenue loss of Rs 3,000 crore this financial year.

During the GHMC polls, the TRS government waived power arrears for consumers who use up to 100 units a month. The arrears, including delayed payment surcharge total Rs 52.42 crore.

Tags: electricity department, financial resources
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Related Stories

Telangana Finance minister Etela Rajender

Common man, not tax evaders, suffering: Etela Rajender

Minister said that meagre supplies comprised of new Rs 2,000 notes that served no purpose due to shortage of change.
25 Nov 2016 1:27 AM
Hyderabad High Court

Arguments on note ban begin in Hyderabad HC

Petitioner said that the Centre unilaterally took the decision to demonetise Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes, without reference to the series.
25 Nov 2016 1:35 AM

Lifestyle Gallery

Christmas markets are street market linked to the celebration of Christmas during the four weeks of Advent. One such market has already opened to visitors in Germany. (Photo: AP)

Visitors get in the festive spirit at Germany's Christmas market
Six major traditional festivals of Japan's northeastern region of Tohoku were showcased to Tokyoites and tourists during the new two-day Shintora festival. (Photo: AP)

Locals and tourists revel at Tokyo's Shintora festival
The holiday marks the end of the forty day mourning period after the anniversary of the 7th century martyrdom of Imam Hussein, the Prophet Muhammad's grandson (Photo: AP)

Millions walk from Najaf to Karbala in Iraq for Arbaeen pilgrimage
The Boudhanath Stupa was purified after being damaged in the 2015 earthquake, and will open for public on Nov. 22nd (Photo: AP)

Boudhanath Stupa in Nepal unveiled after restoration
Children posed and danced in colourful traditional costumes made from solid waste items for creating awareness about the global issue (Photo: AP)

Boilvia celebrates a cleaner world with recycled festival
Turkish artist Hasan Kale is able to paint the most gorgeous tiny paintings that you've ever seen on unusual canvases like peanut husks, split almonds, banana chips, and even beans. You have to see his work to believe it! (Photo: Instagram/ @hasankale08)

Artist creates stunningly detailed minature paintings on tiny objects
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Twitter is going crazy over this image depicting demonetisation in India

People came out with their witty take on it (Photo: Twitter)
 

This is how young Alia was when SRK was filming opposite sister Pooja Bhatt

Alia was last seen in her critically acclaimed 'Udta Punjab'.
 

McConaughey, Johansson and Witherspoon star in musical comedy ‘Sing’!

The star cast of 'Sing'. In India, the film releases this December. (Pic courtesy: Illumination Entertainment and Universal Pictures).
 

From being fat shamed to becoming a model, this journey will inspire you

He decided to make his mother proud (Photo: Facebook)
 

HTC launches Desire 10 Pro smartphone in India

HTC Desire 10 Pro will be available in Stone Black, Polar White, Royal Blue and Valentine Lux.
 

Rs 2.5 cr lawsuit against Pakistan doctor over cat's death

The complainant accused Dr Khan and one of his staff members of negligence (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Arguments on note ban begin in Hyderabad HC

Hyderabad High Court

Common man, not tax evaders, suffering: Etela Rajender

Telangana Finance minister Etela Rajender

Hyderabad to get 10 swachh centres

Processing and plastic recycling plants for wet and dry waste will be also be set up. (Representational image)

JNTU Hyderabad not to get tech fee in time

JNTU Hyderabad logo

KT Rama Rao: Power, water lines will run under footpaths

K.T. Rama Rao
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham