Indian army soldiers patrol near the Line of Control in Nowshera sector, about 90 kilometers from Jammu. (Photo: AP)

Srinagar : Two terrorists and an Army jawan have been killed on Friday morning in the ongoing encounter between terrorists and security forces in Bandipora , Jammu and Kashmir .

The area has been cordoned off as a combing operation has been launched to neutralise any untoward elements still in the vicinity.

Meanwhile, another encounter between security forces and terrorists is underway in Baramulla.

This comes after two terrorists were killed in Bandipora on Tuesday in an encounter in Hajin village of Bandipora and another terrorist was killed by security forces in Kakapora area of Pulwama district on Saturday.

Earlier, at least three Indian soldiers were killed in an encounter in the Machhal sector along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir .

The Northern Command of the Indian Army tweeted saying that the body of one soldier was mutilated.

More details are awaited.