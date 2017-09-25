Nation, Current Affairs

World's heaviest woman, Eman Ahmed, dies in Abu Dhabi

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 25, 2017, 1:49 pm IST
Updated Sep 25, 2017, 2:44 pm IST
Eman was in Mumbai earlier this year to undergo weight loss surgery.
Ahmed was in Mumbai earlier in 2017 to lose weight. (Photo: File | AFP)
 Ahmed was in Mumbai earlier in 2017 to lose weight. (Photo: File | AFP)

Abu Dhabi: Egyptian Eman Ahmed, dubbed the world’s heaviest woman, died on Monday at an Abu Dhabi hospital, merely a week after she turned 37.

Ahmed was in Mumbai earlier in 2017 and underwent a weight-loss surgery.

She spent three months in the Saifee Hospital during which time she lost nearly 250 kilograms.

Officials at Abu Dhabi’s Burjeel Hospital, where she was being treated after her release from Saifee Hospital, Mumbai, said she had died of co-morbid conditions including heart disease and kidney disfunction.

The hospital said: “She had been under the supervision of a medical team of over 20 doctors from different specialities who were managing her medical condition from the time she arrived in the UAE. Our prayers and heartfelt condolences go out to her family.”

Ahmed, from Alexandria in Egypt, came to India in February and underwent a Laparoscopic Sleeve Gastrectomy surgery performed by a team of doctors led by Muffazal Lakdawala.

Previously, doctors had shared videos of her recovery, claiming that she was healing faster than they had planned.

Eman’s departure from India was under unfortunate circumstances after sister Shaima raised doubts over her actual weight loss and alleged doctors had made false claims about the treatment.

Dr Lakdawala had confirmed Eman’s lowest weight was 171 kgs and not 200 kg as per the claims made by her sister.

Matters blew up between Eman’s family and Saifee Hospital when doctors made it clear that they could not help Eman further but sister Shaima insisted her treatment -- also that of other serious ailments – continued in India.

Tags: eman ahmed, dies at 37, burjeel hospital, surgery in mumbai
Location: United Arab Emirates, Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi




