We're on different path, vulgar to make it Kamal vs Rajini battle: Kamal Haasan

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 25, 2017, 5:19 pm IST
Updated Sep 25, 2017, 5:19 pm IST
'There's lots of work to be done. A roadmap is not easy for a rookie like me, I am unwilling to commit to any date,' he said.
While there are guesses that Rajinikanth is leaning towards the BJP, Haasan had said he would float his own party. (File photo)
 While there are guesses that Rajinikanth is leaning towards the BJP, Haasan had said he would float his own party. (File photo)

Chennai: Speaking about his entry into politics, actor Kamal Haasan on Monday said it was “vulgar” to compare him with superstar Rajinikanth, who is also in talks with different political parties.

"Rajini is on another path…We have set our own path. To use that comparison is vulgar, to make it a Kamal versus Rajini battle is vulgar. I just informed him about joining politics as a friend - like we always do," Haasan told NDTV in an interview.

While there are guesses that Rajinikanth is leaning towards the BJP, Haasan had said he would float his own party. He has, however, refused to give a specific time for the launch of his party.

"There's lots of work to be done. A roadmap is not easy for a rookie like me, I am unwilling to commit to any date," he said.

Last week, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal’s visit to Haasan’s residence in Chennai gave speculation to the possibility that the actor would join the AAP.

A day after his meeting with Kejriwal, Haasan had indicated in an interview to India Today that he is open to becoming the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

 Asked if he was willing to take the plunge into politics, Kamal Haasan said: "Entering politics would be like donning crown of thorns. It is what people will put on my head if at all I am deserving. They will make me wear it. If it fits, I wear it."

Haasan has been very active politically of late, often times levying corruption charges against the state government.

He has also been opposing the ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu, whose political adversary DMK has voiced support for him.

