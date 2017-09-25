Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana: Farmers to ensure minimum support price

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 25, 2017, 1:00 am IST
Updated Sep 25, 2017, 1:00 am IST
The ordinance will be replaced by an Act in the ensuing session of the State Legislature, which is expected to begin on October 10.
The councils will have the power to decide the MSP and select farmers for the Rs 8,000 per acre per year financial assistance promised by the government from May. (Representational image)
 The councils will have the power to decide the MSP and select farmers for the Rs 8,000 per acre per year financial assistance promised by the government from May. (Representational image)

Hyderabad: The Telangana state government will accord statutory status to farmer coordination councils being set up from the village to the state level to ensure that agricultural produce gets the minimum support price (MSP).

An ordinance to this effect is likely to be issued within a week.

The ordinance will be replaced by an Act in the ensuing session of the State Legislature, which is expected to begin on October 10.

As of now, these councils were created by issuing GO Nos. 39 and 42 early this month, but, said a source in the chief minister's office, “The law department stated that the GOs issued for formation of councils will not stand legal scrutiny. An Act has to be passed in the Legislature for this. Since convening the Assembly session will take time, it was recommended to bring in the ordinance first.”

The state government will accord statutory status to farmer coordination councils being set up from the village to the state level to ensure that agricultural produce gets the minimum support price (MSP).

The state level council will be registered as a corporation or society and will be headed by a chairman and directors. The council will take loans from banks and financial institutions to the tune of Rs 5,000 crore for which the state government will stand guarantee.

Nearly 1.77 lakh farmers in these councils will be given a honorarium.

The councils will have the power to decide the MSP and select farmers for the Rs 8,000 per acre per year financial assistance promised by the government from May.

If traders quote a price that is lower than the MSP to purchase produce, the farmers' councils will directly purchase the stocks from farmers at MSP by utilising the Rs 5,000 crore seed fund provided by the state government.

The councils will be given licences to mill, process and export food grains.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao met Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan on Saturday and sought his approval for the ordinance. 

Tags: telangana government, minimum support price
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

India's Virat Kohli or Ahmed Shahzad? Pakistani Twitter users pick their favourite

The Indian batsman completely floored Shahzad, amassing over 6000 likes in comparison to Shahzad’s odd-320 retweets. (Photo: AP/PTI)
 

Man demands compensation for torn clothes from doctor who saved his son's life

The doctor eventually paid after negotiating the amount (Photo: AFP)
 

Doctors shocked to find worm wriggling inside boy's eyeball

The worm can get into the body due to consumption of uncooked fish (Photo: YouTube)
 

Team India fans slam BCCI over ICC World T20 2007 triumph Facebook video, here's why

Burdening all the expectations, MS Dhoni’s young brigade made their name in the history books.(Photo: AFP)
 

Watch: MS Dhoni bowls alongside Kuldeep Yadav and Twitter, Facebook can’t keep calm

MS Dhoni, who is playing a key role in grooming the Virat Kohli-led young Indian side, bowled alongside the three other spinners in the squad – Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja. (Photo: PTI)
 

India vs Australia, 3rd ODI: Hardik Pandya guides hosts to series win

Hardik Pandya impressed with both bat and ball. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Rajnath to visit Sino-Indian border for first time after Doklam standoff

This is the first visit by a senior minister in the Modi government to China border after the resolution of the stand-off in Dokalam. In picture: Rajnath Singh. (Photo: PTI)

Tortured like animal: K'taka woman returns after 14-month ordeal in Saudi

She was first taken to Dubai from where she was flown to Saudi Arabia without her knowledge and made to work in a household at Yanbu. (Representational image)

Stalin flays AIADMK over 'lies' on Jaya health; seeks CBI probe into her death

Stalin cited C Srinivasan’s statement that AIADMK leaders ‘lied’ about Jayalalithaa’s health, fearing her aide VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI/File)

Adityanath seeks report after students, journalists injured in BHU clashes

An injured student writhing in pain after police allegedly beat them up during a clash at Banaras Hindu University late Saturday night. (Photo: PTI)

Fighter jets, drones on table as Pentagon chief heads to India

Mattis is likely to seek to convince India to purchase Lockheed Martin's F-16 Block 70 aircraft -- a lucrative deal pegged at $15 billion. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham