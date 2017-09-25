Nation, Current Affairs

Take BJP beyond polls, make it tool of mass participation: Modi at exec meet

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 25, 2017, 5:54 pm IST
Updated Sep 25, 2017, 6:00 pm IST
The Prime Minister also made it clear that 'his battle against corruption is un-compromised', Jaitley said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with BJP President Amit Shah and Union Ministers Niti Gadkari and Rajnath Singh at BJP's national executive meeting at Talkatora stadium, in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi with BJP President Amit Shah and Union Ministers Niti Gadkari and Rajnath Singh at BJP's national executive meeting at Talkatora stadium, in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Speaking about Narendra Modi’s speech at BJP national executive meeting, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Monday said the Prime Minister wants the party to become an instrument of mass participation.

“Main point of Prime Minister's speech was that we should take BJP beyond elections and make it instrument of mass participation,” Jaitley said at a press conference after the meeting.

“PM said sometimes Opposition uses harsh words when there is no specific allegation; harsh language cannot be a substitute for substantive charge,” Jaitley said.

BJP leader Jaitley said power was the means of enjoyment for the Opposition when it was in the government.

“UPA didn't take a single step against black money and corruption; obvious their leaders will be uneasy over our measures against it,” he said.

The Prime Minister also made it clear that “his battle against corruption is un-compromised”, the finance minister said.

Jaitley also said that the Prime Minister will announce an important scheme for the poor at 6:30 pm on Monday.

13 Chief Ministers, 1,400 legislators, 280 parliamentarians – around 2,500 delegates – attended the day-long National Executive Meet at the Talkatora Stadium in Delhi. This was BJP's first-ever televised National Executive Meeting.

With agency inputs.

Tags: narendra modi, bjp national executive meeting, arun jaitley
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Related Stories

Amit Shah hits out at Rahul at BJP meet, says Cong banks on dynasty


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Footage of women performing 'Garba' in Mumbai local goes viral

Garba nights remain a highlight of festivities during Navratri (Photo: Twitter)
 

Here’s what non-residential Bengalis do during Durga Puja

Bengalis from around the world share what they do during the five days of puja. (Photo: Soumyabrata Gupta)
 

It's confirmed: Mahesh Babu and Rajamouli to join hands on a film for first time

S S Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu's collaboration would be music to the ears of fans.
 

Watch: Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya troll KL Rahul post India's series win vs Australia

In a casual chat, Kohli and Pandya pulled KL Rahul’s leg, hinting at his inability to impress at the no.4 spot for the Men in Blue.(Photo: Screengrab)
 

Virat Kohli reveals Ravi Shastri’s role in Hardik Pandya's promotion in Indore ODI

Hardik Pandya, who was promoted to number four in the batting order, scored 78 off 72 balls to guide India to ODI series win against Australia. (Photo: PTI / BCCI / AP)
 

Watch: How MS Dhoni helped Yuzvendra Chahal make it 3-0 vs Australia's Glenn Maxwell

During the Australian innings, India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was on the run, when he got out Aussie all-rounder Glenn Maxwell for the third time in the series, thanks to a second consecutive stumping by wicket-keeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni.(Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

We're on different path, vulgar to make it Kamal vs Rajini battle: Kamal Haasan

While there are guesses that Rajinikanth is leaning towards the BJP, Haasan had said he would float his own party. (File photo)

Retired Justice Arumughaswamy to probe Jayalalithaa's death

Retired Justice A Arumughaswamy was on Monday appointed to head the judicial probe into the death of former chief minister of Tamil Nadu J Jayalalithaa. (Photo: PTI)

188-yr-old Kerala State Central library goes an extra mile, to be blind-friendly

The 188-year-old Kerala State Central Library in Thiruvananthapuram, one of the oldest book houses in the country will soon have a separate wing for visually challenged bibliophiles.. (Photo:Facebook)

Mumbai: Journalist, writer Arun Sadhu passes away at 76

On Sunday, Sadhu was admitted to Sion hospital at around 10 am. (Photo: ANI)

Rajiv Mehrishi takes over as Comptroller and Auditor General

Former home secretary Rajiv Mehrishi on Monday took over as the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG). (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham