Modi launches Saubhagya scheme for free electricity to 4 crore poor families

Announcing the scheme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that four crore families still don’t have electricity connection. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched Pradhan Mantri Sahaj Bijli Har Ghar Yojana (Saubhagya) – a scheme under which the Centre would provide electricity to all poor families in the country for free of cost.

Rs 16,000 crore will be spent for the implementation of the scheme.

Announcing the scheme, Modi said that four crore families still don’t have electricity connection.

“Less than 3,000 villages now remain unelectrified. A total of 18,000 villages were without power three years back,” he said.

“From 'Bijli Sankat' we are moving to 'Bijli Surplus',” the prime minister said.

“Quick work is happening on Gram Jyoti Yojana and IPDS in rural and urban areas, respectively,” he added.