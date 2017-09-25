Nation, Current Affairs

Modi launches Saubhagya scheme for free electricity to 4 crore poor families

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 25, 2017, 8:17 pm IST
Updated Sep 25, 2017, 8:39 pm IST
Rs 16,000 crore will be spent for the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Sahaj Bijli Har Ghar Yojana.
Announcing the scheme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that four crore families still don’t have electricity connection. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 Announcing the scheme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that four crore families still don’t have electricity connection. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched Pradhan Mantri Sahaj Bijli Har Ghar Yojana (Saubhagya) – a scheme under which the Centre would provide electricity to all poor families in the country for free of cost.

Rs 16,000 crore will be spent for the implementation of the scheme.

Announcing the scheme, Modi said that four crore families still don’t have electricity connection.

“Less than 3,000 villages now remain unelectrified. A total of 18,000 villages were without power three years back,” he said.

“From 'Bijli Sankat' we are moving to 'Bijli Surplus',” the prime minister said.

“Quick work is happening on Gram Jyoti Yojana and IPDS in rural and urban areas, respectively,” he added.

Tags: narendra modi, saubhagya, free electricity scheme, poor families
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Smartphone protection standards explained: IP ratings and MIL-STD ratings

Your smartphone or laptop can break, that is why manufacturers always say that they are dust and water resistant, not dust and waterproof. (Representative Image)
 

Video: Footage of women performing 'Garba' in Mumbai local goes viral

Garba nights remain a highlight of festivities during Navratri (Photo: Twitter)
 

Here’s what non-residential Bengalis do during Durga Puja

Bengalis from around the world share what they do during the five days of puja. (Photo: Soumyabrata Gupta)
 

It's confirmed: Mahesh Babu and Rajamouli to join hands on a film for first time

S S Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu's collaboration would be music to the ears of fans.
 

Watch: Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya troll KL Rahul post India's series win vs Australia

In a casual chat, Kohli and Pandya pulled KL Rahul’s leg, hinting at his inability to impress at the no.4 spot for the Men in Blue.(Photo: Screengrab)
 

Virat Kohli reveals Ravi Shastri’s role in Hardik Pandya's promotion in Indore ODI

Hardik Pandya, who was promoted to number four in the batting order, scored 78 off 72 balls to guide India to ODI series win against Australia. (Photo: PTI / BCCI / AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

PM sets up Economic Advisory Council; NITI Aayog's Bibek Debroy to be head

The announcement regarding the constitution of the five-member panel was made on Monday. In picture: Bibek Debroy. (Photo: PTI)

Ram Rahim moves HC, challenges his conviction in rape case

The CBI court in Panchkula on August 28 had sentenced Ram Rahim to 20 years in prison after his conviction. (Photo: PTI)

Will spare no one in my fight against corruption: Modi at BJP executive meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with BJP President Amit Shah and Union Ministers Niti Gadkari and Rajnath Singh at BJP's national executive meeting at Talkatora stadium, in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo: PTI)

We're on different paths, vulgar to make it Kamal vs Rajini battle: Kamal Haasan

While there are guesses that Rajinikanth is leaning towards the BJP, Haasan had said he would float his own party. (File photo)

Retired Justice Arumughaswamy to probe Jayalalithaa's death

Retired Justice A Arumughaswamy was on Monday appointed to head the judicial probe into the death of former chief minister of Tamil Nadu J Jayalalithaa. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham