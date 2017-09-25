Nation, Current Affairs

Rajiv Mehrishi takes over as Comptroller and Auditor General

ANI
Published Sep 25, 2017, 11:52 am IST
Updated Sep 25, 2017, 11:52 am IST
Rajiv Mehrishi, 62, was administered the oath of office by President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
Former home secretary Rajiv Mehrishi on Monday took over as the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG). (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: Former home secretary Rajiv Mehrishi on Monday took over as the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG).

Mehrishi, 62, was administered the oath of office by President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were also present at the occasion.

A 1978 batch (retired) Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Rajasthan cadre, Mehrishi completed his two-year fixed term as the home secretary in August. 

Mehrishi will have tenure of about three years.

He also possesses Master of Arts (MA) and Bachelor of Arts (BA) degrees from Delhi University.

The CAG is appointed for a term of six years or till the incumbent attains the age of 65 years, whichever is earlier.

Tags: rajiv mehrishi, comptroller and auditor general, ram nath kovind, m venkaiah naidu, narendra modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




