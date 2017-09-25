Police cheat deal of child racket gang, arrests 4 in Tamil Nadu

A child trafficking racket was busted on Monday with the arrest of a four-member gang, which was about to buy a 3-month-old boy near Gudalur. (Representational Image)

Udhagamandalam (Tamil Nadu): A child trafficking racket was busted on Monday with the arrest of a four-member gang, which was about to buy a 3-month-old boy near Gudalur, some 80 kilometers from Udhagamandalam, for Rs 5 lakh, police said.

The gang members had struck a deal with Bhuvaneshwari, who is a mother of two children, to purchase the infant for Rs 5 lakh on Sunday night, at her house in Kilapulli, they said.

However, sensing something fishy, the neighbours alerted police and the child helpline officials who arrived at the spot on Monday morning just before the money was handed over and arrested four persons, including a village health nurse and a woman from Kerala, they added.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that after buying the children, the gang sold them to childless couples for higher prices, police said.