Nation, Current Affairs

Police cheat deal of child racket gang, arrests 4 in Tamil Nadu

PTI
Published Sep 25, 2017, 12:29 pm IST
Updated Sep 25, 2017, 12:29 pm IST
Police said the gang had struck a deal with the mother to purchase the infant for Rs 5 lakh on Sunday night, at her house in Kilapulli.
A child trafficking racket was busted on Monday with the arrest of a four-member gang, which was about to buy a 3-month-old boy near Gudalur. (Representational Image)
 A child trafficking racket was busted on Monday with the arrest of a four-member gang, which was about to buy a 3-month-old boy near Gudalur. (Representational Image)

Udhagamandalam (Tamil Nadu): A child trafficking racket was busted on Monday with the arrest of a four-member gang, which was about to buy a 3-month-old boy near Gudalur, some 80 kilometers from Udhagamandalam, for Rs 5 lakh, police said.

The gang members had struck a deal with Bhuvaneshwari, who is a mother of two children, to purchase the infant for Rs 5 lakh on Sunday night, at her house in Kilapulli, they said.

However, sensing something fishy, the neighbours alerted police and the child helpline officials who arrived at the spot on Monday morning just before the money was handed over and arrested four persons, including a village health nurse and a woman from Kerala, they added.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that after buying the children, the gang sold them to childless couples for higher prices, police said. 

Tags: child racket busted in tamil nadu, four member gang
Location: India, Tamil Nadu




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: How MS Dhoni helped Yuzvendra Chahal make it 3-0 vs Australia's Glenn Maxwell

During the Australian innings, India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was on the run, when he got out Aussie all-rounder Glenn Maxwell for the third time in the series, thanks to a second consecutive stumping by wicket-keeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni.(Photo: PTI)
 

Kerala State Central library soon to be accessible to visually impaired

The Braille wing is envisaged to provide all modern amenities to help make visually impaired visitors comfortable. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

3 talking points: Aaron Finch, Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma-Australia love story

Aaron Finch scored a ton a comeback but Australia squandered a chance to win the Indore ODI as Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane and Hardik Pandya played big roles in helping India win the Indore ODI and the five-match ODI series against Steve Smith-led Australian side. (Photo: BCCI / AP)
 

Badminton superstar PV Sindhu recommended for Padma Bhushan

The 22-year-old PV Sindhu previously created history at the Rio Olympics in 2016 when she became the first Indian woman to clinch a silver medal at the Olympics. (Photo: AP)
 

Shane Warne cleared over pornstar Valerie Fox assault allegation

Shane Warne said he was "shocked" to be accused of assaulting an adult entertainment actress Valerie Fox in a London nightclub. (Photo: Instagram / AP)
 

India's Virat Kohli or Ahmed Shahzad? Pakistani Twitter users pick their favourite

The Indian batsman completely floored Shahzad, amassing over 6000 likes in comparison to Shahzad’s odd-320 retweets. (Photo: AP/PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Justice for all: Why customers can’t bank on lockers

The deposit amount is calculated at the annual rate of interest it fetches multiplied by three years of locker rent (Photo: Representational image)

Appoint Vice-Chancellor to Pondicherry varsity, Narendra Modi urged

In his letter, Mr Ramadas also pointed out that almost all statutory positions of the university and many faculty positions remain vacant (Photo: Representational image)

Will retrieve ‘Two Leaves’ in 15 days: R Vaithilingam

AIADMK deputy coordinator and Rajya Sabha MP R Vaithilingam on Sunday said they would get back the frozen Two Leaves symbol within 15 days

Stalin seeks CBI inquiry into Jayalalithaa’s death

M.K. Stalin on Sunday demanded that the Union Government order a CBI probe into the late Chief Minister’s hospitalisation

Namma Chennai diary: The middle class is India’s whipping boy

The increase in the price of petrol and diesel at the pump since the daily dyna mic pricing mechanism was introduced on June 16 has been steep
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham