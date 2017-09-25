No Aadhaar, no Central money

The finance department has directed all departments to complete the process of seeding Aadhaar card of beneficiaries before the deadline. (Representational image)

Hyderabad: Funds will not be released for Centrally sponsored schemes (CSS) if the Aadhaar number of the beneficiaries is not seeded from next year. The Centre has directed all state governments to complete the process of seeding Aadhaar number by December 31. The Centre sponsors 28 schemes.

The Centre said that it had taken the decision to improve targeted delivery of benefits and services to citizens through effective use of technology. It also directed the states to undertake authentication of Aadhaar and de-duplication of beneficiary database to weed out bogus beneficiaries.

The Centre sponsors 28 schemes. Some are fully paid for by the Centre, such as scholarships, Janani Surekha Yojana and Dhanalakshmi schemes. Centrally sponsored schemes are funded directly by Union ministries and departments and implemented by state governments.

