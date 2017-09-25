Nation, Current Affairs

No Aadhaar, no Central money

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S N C N ACHARYULU
Published Sep 25, 2017, 1:04 am IST
Updated Sep 25, 2017, 1:09 am IST
The Centre sponsors 28 schemes. Some are fully paid for by the Centre, such as scholarships Janani Surekha Yojana and Dhanalakshmi schemes.
The finance department has directed all departments to complete the process of seeding Aadhaar card of beneficiaries before the deadline.  (Representational image)
Hyderabad: Funds will not be released for Centrally sponsored schemes (CSS) if the Aadhaar number of the beneficiaries is not seeded from next year. The Centre has directed all state governments to complete the process of seeding Aadhaar number by December 31. The Centre sponsors 28 schemes.

The Centre said that it had taken the decision to improve targeted delivery of benefits and services to citizens through effective use of technology. It also directed the states to undertake authentication of Aadhaar and de-duplication of beneficiary database to weed out bogus beneficiaries.

The finance department has directed all departments to complete the process of seeding Aadhaar card of beneficiaries before the deadline. 

Tags: centrally sponsored schemes, aadhaar number


Related Stories

Telangana to draw up its own Aadhaar Act


