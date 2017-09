The announcement regarding the constitution of the five-member panel was made on Monday. In picture: Bibek Debroy. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has constituted an Economic Advisory Council, which will be headed by Bibek Debroy, member of the NITI Aayog.

The announcement regarding the constitution of the five-member panel was made on Monday.

Surjit Bhalla, Rathin Roy, Ashima Goyal and Ratan Watal are other members of the council.