Nation, Current Affairs

Delhi: BJP National Executive Meet; party to set goals for upcoming polls

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 25, 2017, 11:05 am IST
Updated Sep 25, 2017, 11:18 am IST
Narendra Modi, who will attend the day-long meet, is expected to highlight his government's flagship programmes.
BJP National Executive Meeting at Talkatora stadium in New Delhi. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 BJP National Executive Meeting at Talkatora stadium in New Delhi. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party is holding its National Executive Meeting at the Talkatora stadium in Delhi. About 2,500 members of the ruling party, including 13 Chief Ministers and all its elected MPs and MLAs are attending Monday's meet, Day 2 of the National Executive meet. BJP national President Amit Shah will chair the meeting while Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address partymen in the evening.

Here are the key points:- 

  1. 13 Chief Ministers, 1,400 legislators, 280 parliamentarians - around 2,500 delegates - will congregate at the Talkatora Stadium in Delhi for a day-long session
  2. Monday's meeting will be BJP's first-ever televised National Executive Meeting
  3. Monday's meeting is being called an "extended" National Executive Meet as the party wraps up year-long celebrations to mark the birth anniversary of its founder Deendayal Upadhyay 
  4. The meet will strategise party's forthcoming actions for the upcoming state polls and set a roadmap for the 2019 general election
  5. The meeting is being chaired by BJP chief Amit Shah, who met office-bearers, state chiefs and key organisational leaders on Sunday to finalise Monday's agenda, including the resolutions that will be passed by the party. He will make the opening remarks
  6. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will attend the day-long meet, is expected to highlight his government's flagship programmes
  7. Modi could also highlight his government's pro-poor measures and other policy decisions, including the rollout of Goods and Services Tax (GST), in his valedictory address, sources said the Rohingya issue could also find a mention in the resolution, and the party will reiterate the government's stand on the matter 
  8. Modi's address is also expected to provide broad guidelines on how the party can revitalise its connect with the people
  9. Atrocities on the Sangh Parivar's cadre and supporters in Left-ruled Kerala and the “appeasement politics” of the Mamata Banerjee led West Bengal government may also be taken up at the meeting as the saffron cadre of both states have requested the leadership to highlight the issue at the national level
  10. A cultural event will be held at the end of the day-long meet. Regional songs from different states will be performed with a common theme - India
  11. The cultural event has been planned to mark the culmination of year-long centenary celebrations of party ideologue Deendayal Upadhyay. The event has been named "Bharat Geetmala".
Tags: bjp national executive meeting, narendra modi, amit shah, deendayal upadhyaya, roadmap for upcoming polls
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

3 talking points: Aaron Finch, Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma-Australia love story

Aaron Finch scored a ton a comeback but Australia squandered a chance to win the Indore ODI as Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane and Hardik Pandya played big roles in helping India win the Indore ODI and the five-match ODI series against Steve Smith-led Australian side. (Photo: BCCI / AP)
 

Badminton superstar PV Sindhu recommended for Padma Bhushan

The 22-year-old PV Sindhu previously created history at the Rio Olympics in 2016 when she became the first Indian woman to clinch a silver medal at the Olympics. (Photo: AP)
 

Shane Warne cleared over pornstar Valerie Fox assault allegation

Shane Warne said he was "shocked" to be accused of assaulting an adult entertainment actress Valerie Fox in a London nightclub. (Photo: Instagram / AP)
 

India's Virat Kohli or Ahmed Shahzad? Pakistani Twitter users pick their favourite

The Indian batsman completely floored Shahzad, amassing over 6000 likes in comparison to Shahzad’s odd-320 retweets. (Photo: AP/PTI)
 

Samsung’s 'foldable' Galaxy phone gets certified in S.Korea, may launch in 2018

A prototype of a foldable smartphone by Samsung (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Man demands compensation for torn clothes from doctor who saved his son's life

The doctor eventually paid after negotiating the amount (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Chennai: Residents face hardships from parked buses

Many others said the narrowness of the road causes minor accidents (Photo:DC/ Representational Image)

Tamil Nadu government must be sensitive to needs of special children

Government must be sensitive to the needs of special children (Photo: Representational Image)

Korukkupet metro tunnel ready ahead of time

CMRL workers are busy boring a tunnel for metro extension work from Washermenpet to Korukkupet, opposite Tondiarpet police station on Sunday (Photo: DC)

Justice for all: Why customers can’t bank on lockers

The deposit amount is calculated at the annual rate of interest it fetches multiplied by three years of locker rent (Photo: Representational image)

Appoint Vice-Chancellor to Pondicherry varsity, Narendra Modi urged

In his letter, Mr Ramadas also pointed out that almost all statutory positions of the university and many faculty positions remain vacant (Photo: Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham