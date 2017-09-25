Amit Shah at BJP executive meet slams Rahul for 'dynastic politics' remark

BJP national President Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at BJP National Executive Meeting in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: BJP national President Amit Shah on Monday hits out at Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi for defending dynastic politics.

Addressing the BJP's National Executive Meeting at Talkatora stadium in New Delhi Shah said, "President, Vice-President, Prime Minister have reached their position due to performance."

In his address at University of California in Berkeley, earlier in September, Rahul Gandhi said that dynastic politics is a "problem" in India, but maintained that a large number of people in his party did not have a dynastic background.

Amit Shah in his address also said, "BJP believes in politics of performance, Congress in dynasty and politics of appeasement."

Shah also asked the party workers to pledge for 'New India' and take the Centre's initiative forward to people across India. He also asked members to cooperate and seek people's cooperation to make Prime Minister's vision of 'New India' a reality.

Shah in his inaugural address at the executive meet said that the government has been relentlessly working in the interests of the poor.

Shah said that from October 3-17, BJP workers will do a 'padyatra' (march) in Kerala and connect with the people.

Briefing media about the meet, Union minister Piyush Goyal said, "BJP will register a historic win in upcoming Gujarat polls."

13 Chief Ministers, 1,400 legislators, 280 parliamentarians - around 2,500 delegates - will are attending the day-long National Executive Meet at the Talkatora Stadium in Delhi. The meeting is BJP's first-ever televised National Executive Meeting.