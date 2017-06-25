Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana 16-month-old girl Chinnari slips deep into borewell: Officials

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 25, 2017, 1:36 am IST
Updated Jun 25, 2017, 1:54 am IST
Water was detected at 145 feet in the well, making her location roughly 70 feet below the water level.
A camera sent down by the National Disaster Response Force sent back images of Chinnari’s palm.
 A camera sent down by the National Disaster Response Force sent back images of Chinnari’s palm.

Hyderabad: Officials said on Saturday that Chinnari, the 16-month-old who slipped into a borewell on Thursday, is suspected to be at around 215 feet. Water was detected at 145 feet in the well, making her location roughly 70 feet below the water level. Earlier, it was estimated that she was at about 50 feet.

Due to the digging that is being carried out parallel to the well resulting in vibrations, more mud has caved in and the child has probably slipped in deeper.

Tags: baby chinnari, borewell, ndrf
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

 




Related Stories

Chances of the infant’s survival are becoming bleak with every passing hour. So far, despite the sophisticated cameras of NDRF and ONGC, the child has not been spotted. (Representational image)

Chances of Chinnari’s survival bleak, says Official

Digging of parallel pit to save the girl in top gear.
25 Jun 2017 1:44 AM
The absconding Malla Reddy could not find water but left the motor in the well and did not close it. Chinnari fell into it on Thursday.

Cyberabad police booked case on borewell owner

About 10 days ago, Malla Reddy opened the cover and lowered a motor into the borewell to check for water availability.
25 Jun 2017 1:53 AM
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Papad in Portugal: PM Costa arranges special Gujarati meal for Modi

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Gopal Baglay tweeted theinitiative taken by the Portuguese PM. (Photo: ANI)
 

Smartphone display confusion solved: LTPS LCD vs IPS LCD vs AMOLED

If you are after greater picture quality, choose LTPS LCD or else settle for AMOLED for a vivid contrast picture experience.
 

Canada gets its first turbaned Sikh woman SC judge of Indian origin

Palbinder Kaur Shergill becomes first turbaned Sikh woman to be appointed as SC judge in Canada. (Photo: facebook)
 

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 to launch in September, may cost more than Rs 72,000

Galaxy Note 8 predecessor, Galaxy Note 7, displayed at Samsung store in South Korea.
 

Ahmed Shehzad blocks a fan after she ‘proposed’ him on Twitter

Ahmed Shehzad failed to impress and was eventually replaced by Fakhar Zaman, he was a part of the Pakistani squad that clinched the ICC Champions Trophy 2017. (Photo: AFP)
 

Didn’t like Apple’s new OS? Don’t worry. Here’s how to uninstall iOS 11 beta

While the new operating system is a big update with loads of new features, many may find it a welcome move and others might think the other way. In short, there are mixed reactions between users — some liked it, while some did not.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad: Impending bill sees rush at clinics for surrogacy

The recent celebrity instances of single parents opting for surrogacy, has led to the authorities targeting those clinics which facilitated the process in Mumbai. (Photo: Twitter | ANI/Representational Image)

Hyderabad: Dubai couple says don’t shift surrogate mothers

They wanted the women to stay at the centre and deliver the children safely.(Representational image)

Hyderabad: Women renting wombs illiterate, unaware of risks

There were 48 women with baby bumps, from different parts of India, inside those halls struggling to cope with the poor amenities provided to them.(Representational Image)

Hyderabad: Trade fee is all they pay for surrogacy centres

The GHMC has identified several specialised clinics who mention that they are hospitals in their applications while applying for trade licence but do not mention the actual operations. (Representational Image)

Telangana: Surrogacy agents are the new ‘medical mafia’

Telangana State Women Commission chairperson Tripurana Venkataratnam said that agents, some doctors and infertility centres have become ‘medical mafia’. (Photo: Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham