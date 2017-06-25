Telangana 16-month-old girl Chinnari slips deep into borewell: Officials

Hyderabad: Officials said on Saturday that Chinnari, the 16-month-old who slipped into a borewell on Thursday, is suspected to be at around 215 feet. Water was detected at 145 feet in the well, making her location roughly 70 feet below the water level. Earlier, it was estimated that she was at about 50 feet.

Due to the digging that is being carried out parallel to the well resulting in vibrations, more mud has caved in and the child has probably slipped in deeper.