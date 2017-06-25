Security forces gun down 2 terrorists in J&K's Pantha Chowk DPS

Special task force of police positioned outside a school during search operation after the CRPF vehicle was attacked by militants at Pantha Chowk in Srinagar. (Photo: PTI)

Srinagar: Two terrorists, who were holed up in the Delhi Public School in Srinagar's Pantha Chowk since Saturday, have been neutralized by the security forces.

Two AK-47 and ten magazines were recovered from the location. Meanwhile, combing operations are still underway.

On Saturday, 29 Battalion Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), 7 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and Jammu and Kashmir Police launched a joint cordon and search operation in area.

Restrictions under Section 144 were imposed from Jammu and Kashmir's Ram Munshi Bagh to Sempora.

"Restrictions under Sec 144 imposed from Ram Munshi Bagh to Sempora (around Pantha Chowk attack site) with immediate effect," Srinagar's Deputy Commissioner Farooq Ahmad Lone said.

Yesterday, one CRPF Sub-Inspector lost his life and two jawans were injured after terrorists attacked their vehicle near Srinagar.

"Firing was on our vehicle. One SI lost his life and two of our personnel are injured," said Inspector General CRPF Ravideep Sahi said.

Additional Director General of Police (ADG) of CRPF SN Srivastava has said that such a 'cowardly act' does not affect the morale of security forces.

"Such cowardly act doesn't affect the morale of security forces in fact will boost it. We will investigate the matter and will find out the accused behind this. Then we will response according to that. There is no security lapse," Srivastava told media.