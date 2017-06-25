 LIVE !  :  With the series still tied at a deadlock after the wash out of the first ODI, the second match could also be under threat. (Photo: AP) Live cricket score | WI vs Ind, 2nd ODI: Rain delays play
 
Kerala CM seeks probe into death of priest in UK

PTI
Published Jun 25, 2017, 7:05 pm IST
Updated Jun 25, 2017, 7:05 pm IST
In a letter to EAM Sushma Swaraj, Vijayan sought an investigation into the death citing concerns of the priest's family.
Father Vazhachira was last seen near St John Church. (Photo: Twitter | @Religiolizer)
 Father Vazhachira was last seen near St John Church. (Photo: Twitter | @Religiolizer)

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday urged the Centre to take steps for a probe into the death of 33-year-old Keralite priest at Edinburgh in the United Kingdom.

The body of Father Martin Xavier Vazhachira, belonging to the CMI Congregation, who had gone missing, was found on a beach in Edinburgh yesterday, as per a message received by the CMI Church in Thiruvananthapuram.

In a letter to External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, Vijayan sought an investigation into the death citing concerns of the priest's family.

Vijayan said the priest, hailing from Pulinkunnu in Alappuzha district of Kerala, had gone to Edinburgh for higher studies last year.

He had served at St John the Baptist Church, Corstorphine in Edinburgh.

The chief minister also asked Swaraj to take steps to bring the body of the priest to the state as early as possible.

He said the church and relatives of the priest were anxious over the incident.

The role of terror outfits in the case was also being discussed on social media.

In these circumstances, the Indian High Commissioner in London should be directed to arrange for a probe to find out the truth behind the death, Vijayan added.

