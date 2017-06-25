Hyd: 18-month-old declared dead, body flushed out in pieces from borewell

Telangana: After more than 60 hours of rescue operation, 18-month-old Chinnari who slipped into a 400 ft. borewell on Thursday was flushed out dead on Sunday morning.

Officials declared that the child was dead and since all rescue techniques failed, they used the flushing out technique to retrieve her body. But, due to the pressure exerted with the technique, her body was flushed out in pieces.

The flushed out body parts were gathered in a plastic container and shifted to autopsy, following which her body parts were taken to her native village in Yalal in Rangareddy district.

Chinnari the younger daughter of Yadaiah and Renuka, a farm labour migrated to Chevell accidentally slipped into the abandoned borewell on Thursday while she, along with her sister Akshitha was playing near the borewell, as her parents were busy in their work.