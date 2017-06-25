 LIVE !  :  With the series still tied at a deadlock after the wash out of the first ODI, the second match could also be under threat. (Photo: AP) Live cricket score | WI vs Ind, 2nd ODI: West Indies win toss, elect to bowl first
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Farmer leaders reject Maharashtra govt's loan waiver scheme

PTI
Published Jun 25, 2017, 8:01 pm IST
Updated Jun 25, 2017, 8:19 pm IST
The committee of farmer leaders and activists was formed amid the farmers' agitation which roiled the state earlier this month.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Mumbai: The steering committee of farmer leaders on Sunday rejected the Maharashtra government's mega loan waiver scheme, saying there should be no upper limit for the waiver.

The BJP-led government had on Saturday unveiled a Rs 34,022 crore farm loan waiver scheme, under which debts of up to Rs 1.5 lakh would be written off, giving relief to some 89 lakh farmers.

However, the committee of farmer leaders, which met at the office of Communist Party of India (M) in Mumbai, demanded that the entire outstanding loan be waived.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Dr Ajit Navale, member of the committee, said, "The scheme has upper limit of Rs 1.5 lakh. So if a farmer has an outstanding loan above it, he would not benefit from it. It is not in line with our demand of blanket loan waiver.

"A meeting will take place in Nashik on July 9, where the waiver scheme and its details will be discussed. The steering committee will then kick-start a Sangharsh Yatra (protest campaign) against the government which will conclude on July 23.

"We will hold a statewide agitation on July 26 because our demands have not been addressed by the government. We do not subscribe to this loan waiver scheme," Dr Navale said.

The steering committee of farmer leaders and activists was formed amid the farmers' agitation which roiled the state earlier this month.

Tags: devendra fadnavis, farmer loan waiver, communist party of india, ajit navale
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

 




Related Stories

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Maharashtra unveils Rs 34,000 cr loan waiver, 89 lakh farmers to benefit

The 7/12 land extracts of farmers having loans up to Rs 1.5 lakh will be cleared.
25 Jun 2017 11:06 AM
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Maharashtra follows MP, UP; declares relief to farmers up to Rs 1.5 lakh

Named after Shivaji Maharaj, the scheme will benefit 89 lakh farmers and make 40 lakh agriculturists debt-free.
24 Jun 2017 5:49 PM
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Happy to work in a Hindi film but my loyalty remains with Tollywood: Rakul Preet

Rakul Preet
 

In an attempt to meet their Harry, 400 girls show up at Shah Rukh Khan’s residence!

Shah Rukh Khan
 

Sanjay Bangar speaks up on coach Anil Kumble quitting post Virat Kohli rift

Anil Kumble tendered his resignation as chief coach of the Indian team after the ICC Champions Trophy due to "untenable" differences with skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo: AP)
 

Narendra Modi lauds Kidambi Srikanth on Australian Open Super Series triumph

Kidambi Srikanth defeated Chen Long 22-20, 21-16 in the Australian Open finals to clinch his fourth Super Series title. (Photo: AP0
 

Kidambi Srikanth downs Chen Long to win Australian Open Super Series title

The world no.11 Kidambi Srikanth won 22-20, 21-16 in a 45-minute clash against the world no.6 Chinese, Chen Long, who is also the current All England champion. (Photo: AP)
 

How to backup life on Earth ahead of any doomsday event

(Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Pak violates ceasefire in J&K's Naushera sector again

Representational Image. (Photo: File)

Kerala CM seeks probe into death of priest in UK

Father Vazhachira was last seen near St John Church. (Photo: Twitter | @Religiolizer)

Pak forces violate ceasefire in J&K's Rajouri LoC

Representational Image. (Photo: PTI)

1 more security personnel dies; toll rises to 3 in Sukma encounter

A jawan is being taken to a hospital after the maoist attack in Sukma, Chhattisgarh, on Saturday. (Photo: File/PTI)

Army reconsidering Sahayak system, may induct civilians in peace stations

Representational Image. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham