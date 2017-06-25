Nation, Current Affairs

Encounter breaks out at school in Srinagar, militants holed-up, gunbattle on

PTI
Published Jun 25, 2017, 9:16 am IST
Updated Jun 25, 2017, 9:20 am IST
One CRPF officer was killed and a constable of the force injured in the attack that took place in high security zone.
Special task force of police positioned outside a school during search operation after the CRPF vehicle was attacked by militants at Pantha Chowk in Srinagar. (Photo: PTI)
 Special task force of police positioned outside a school during search operation after the CRPF vehicle was attacked by militants at Pantha Chowk in Srinagar. (Photo: PTI)

Srinagar: A gunbattle broke out at DPS Srinagar in the wee hours of Sunday as security forces launched an offensive to flush out the militants who took refuge inside the school after attacking CRPF personnel in Pantha chowk area last evening.

"The exchange of firing between security forces and militants began at around 3.40 am and is going on intermittently, " a police official said.

The militants had entered into the premises of DPS Srinagar last evening after carrying out an attack on the CRPF personnel deployed on road opening duty near the school on Srinagar-Jammu national highway.

One CRPF officer was killed and a constable of the force injured in the attack that took place in high security zone located less than a kilometre away from headquarters of Army's Chinar Corps.

The security forces immediately cordoned-off the area and launched search operations in the large school campus.

Sources said drone cameras and other hi-tech gadgets were used to trace the location of the militants but police officials refused to comment on operational details.

Tags: kashmir unrest, militant attacks, terrorists attacks, srinagar
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

 




Related Stories

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) man was killed and two others injured on Saturday after militants attacked their vehicle in Pantha Chowk area of Srinagar (Photo: DC/ H U Naqash)

Srinagar: Militants rush into school after attack; LeT claims responsibility

The attack had killed 1 CRPF jawan, injured 2 others and a civilian as militants opened fire at a stationary vehicle.
24 Jun 2017 9:48 PM
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Magnetic space tug could target dead satellites

Magnetic tug nears derelict satellite (Image: ESA)
 

Presence of smartphones reduces brain's power: study

(Representational image)
 

Papad in Portugal: PM Costa arranges special Gujarati meal for Modi

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Gopal Baglay tweeted theinitiative taken by the Portuguese PM. (Photo: ANI)
 

Smartphone display confusion solved: LTPS LCD vs IPS LCD vs AMOLED

If you are after greater picture quality, choose LTPS LCD or else settle for AMOLED for a vivid contrast picture experience.
 

Canada gets its first turbaned Sikh woman SC judge of Indian origin

Palbinder Kaur Shergill becomes first turbaned Sikh woman to be appointed as SC judge in Canada. (Photo: facebook)
 

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 to launch in September, may cost more than Rs 72,000

Galaxy Note 8 predecessor, Galaxy Note 7, displayed at Samsung store in South Korea.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Bengaluru: GST shocker – Artistes to petition Arun Jaitley

Artistes performing at the Jagriti Theatre

Bengaluru: Protest backing Gorkhaland held

A demonstration to express solidarity with Gorkhaland movement at Freedom Park on Saturday (Photo: DC)

Bengaluru: Plaint filed against lake dumping

The local politicians should take the ownership and visit lakes in their constituency at least once a month so that they know the situation.(Representational Image)

Karnataka: Historic! Vishwesha Teertha hosts iftaar at Krishna Math

Sri Vishwesha Teertha Swamiji hosting iftaar at the Udupi Krishna Math

Hyderabad: Impending bill sees rush at clinics for surrogacy

The recent celebrity instances of single parents opting for surrogacy, has led to the authorities targeting those clinics which facilitated the process in Mumbai. (Photo: Twitter | ANI/Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham