EC disqualifies Madhya Pradesh Cabinet minister Narottam Mishra

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published Jun 25, 2017, 3:31 am IST
Updated Jun 25, 2017, 3:31 am IST
Mr Mishra said he will challenge EC’s order in the High Court and insisted that he “never paid to the media… there is no evidence.”
Madhya Pradesh minister Narottam Mishra (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Cabinet minister Narottam Mishra has been disqualified by the Election Commission for alleged corrupt practices and paid news during the 2008 Assembly polls.

Considered close to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the state minister for public relations, water resources and legislative affairs, is known in political circles as the CM’s “trouble shooter”.

Mr Mishra’s election from Datia Assembly constituency in 2008 stands void and he has been barred from contesting elections for a period of three years.

If he doesn’t get relief from the high court, he won’t be able to contest the 2018 Assembly polls in the state, and probably the next Lok Sabha elections.

This means that while he can continue being minister and MLA, but can’t contest any election for three years.

Tags: narottam mishra, election commission a, cm shivraj singh chouhan
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal

 




