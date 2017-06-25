One jawan killed, 3 injured as militants attack CRPF vehicle in J&K

An Indian paramilitary soldier takes position outside a school building near the site of a shootout on the outskirts of Srinagar, Indian-controlled Kashmir. (Photo: AP)

Srinagar: A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) sub-inspector was killed and another jawan was injured when militants opened fire at a stationary vehicle they were sitting inside at Pantha Choak along the Srinagar-Jammu highway on Saturday.

The police said that the militants fired their AK 47 assault rifles to target the vehicle carrying men from the CRPF’s 29 Battalion.

Lashkar-e-Taiyyaba has claimed responsibility for the attack. A civilian pedestrian was also injured in the shooting, officials said.

A CRPF spokesman said, “SI Sahab Singh and constable driver Nissar Ahmed were injured in the terrorist attack. The former succumbed to his injuries whereas the latter has been admitted to Srinagar-s 92-Base Army Hospital.”

The assailants after the attack ran into nearby Delhi Public School campus which was encircled by the security forces to start operation to flush them out, the officials said.

While the security forces were readying for the operation, a policeman accidentally fired his weapon injuring a J&K policeman and a CRPF jawan, reports said.

“The search operation is going on,” the CRPF spokesman Rajesh Yadav said.

The police sources here, however, said that the militants may have escaped as it took the security forces 30-35 minutes to lay dragnet around the campus.