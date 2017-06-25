 LIVE !  :  With the series still tied at a deadlock after the wash out of the first ODI, the second match could also be under threat. (Photo: AP) Live cricket score | WI vs Ind, 2nd ODI: Rain delays play
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Cable car snaps in J&K's Gulmarg; 5 die, 4 from one Delhi family

PTI
Published Jun 25, 2017
Updated Jun 25, 2017, 6:49 pm IST
The tree fell on the ropeway of Gulmarg gondola and snapped it leading to the cable car falling down, a police official said.
 Out of the five, four belonged to one family from Delhi's Shalimar Bagh. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Srinagar: Five tourists, four of them from a Delhi family, were killed when a cable car snapped after a tree fell on it at the famous ski-resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir's Baramulla district, police said.

The tree fell on the ropeway of Gulmarg gondola and snapped it leading to the cable car falling down, a police official said.

He said the tree was uprooted due to strong winds.

Out of the five, four belonged to one family from Delhi's Shalimar Bagh, the official said.

They have been identified as Jayant Andraskar, his wife Manshea Andraskar and their two daughters - Anagha and Janhvi, he said.

A local, Mukhtar Ahmad, a resident of Chonti Patri Babareshi was also killed, the official said.

