Bedridden for 15 years, Odisha man appeals President for euthanasia

Bhubaneswar: Bedridden for over 15 years now, after suffering a spinal injury and with no one to look after him, an Odisha man has appealed to the President for euthanasia.

The man, Muralidhar Sahu, of Asarada village under the Hindol block has none alive in his family to look after him. The villagers feed him by turns.

While Muralidhar’s mother has died, his wife committed suicide a few months after he met with the accident. To end his sufferings, the immobile Muralidhar, who can hardly mumble a few words, has appealed to the President for euthanasia. “There is no one to look after me. I am suffering. I am unable to bear the pain. So I have appealed to the President for mercy killing,” mumbled Muralidhar.

Despite writing several times to the collector and Chief Minister, Muralidhar is yet to receive any help from the state government, the villagers said.