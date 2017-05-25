Nation, Current Affairs

Spirit of tolerance, different opinions make us Indians: President

PTI
Published May 25, 2017, 9:14 pm IST
Updated May 25, 2017, 9:14 pm IST
He said India's pluralism and its social, cultural, linguistic and racial diversity have been the bedrock of Indian civilisation.
President Pranab Mukherjee. (Photo: PTI)
 President Pranab Mukherjee. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: There should always be room for the "argumentative Indian" but not the "intolerant Indian", President Pranab Mukherjee said on Thursday, emphasising discussion and dissension as crucial for decision-making in the country.

"Our Constitution is a testament to the accommodation of our differences within the framework of an overarching idea of India," Mukherjee said, delivering the first Ramnath Goenka Memorial Lecture.

He said India's pluralism and its social, cultural, linguistic and racial diversity have been the bedrock of Indian civilisation.

"That's why we need to be sensitive to dominant narratives, of those who make the loudest noise, drowning out those who disagree.

"That's why social media and broadcast news have seen angry, aggressive posturing by state and non-state players literally hounding out contrarian opinions," the president said.

He said Indian civilisation has always celebrated plurality and promoted tolerance.

"As I have said before, discussion, dissension are crucial to public debate for decision-making in a vibrant, healthy democracy such as India's. There should always be room for the argumentative Indian but not for the intolerant Indian.

"That would be contrary to the spirit of the Constitution of India, to the very idea of India," Mukherjee said.

He said people here and globally are living in challenging times.

"Even as the youth look to the future, there has been considerable questioning of the past in the public discourse over the last few years. Each generation has the right to look back and reassess the strengths and weaknesses of the past. Let the brave new India draw its own conclusions," the president said.

Mukherjee said the spirit of tolerance and accommodation towards each other and those who differ from us is "what makes us Indians".

Talking about the role of the media, he said the press will be failing in its duty if it does not pose questions to the powers that be and it will have to simultaneously judge the frivolous from the factual and publicity from reportage.

Mukherjee said the news organisations need to ask themselves how they can find sustainable economic models that will allow them to resist all kinds of pressures and let them perform their role with honesty and transparency.

"However, such inquiry should not be blinkered by biases or resisted with a closed mind. Indian history and centuries' old civilisation is replete with examples of a willingness of the people to, as I have said, 'doubt, disagree and dispute intellectually'.

"This is the bedrock of our nation, our Constitution is a testament to the accommodation of our differences within the framework of an overarching idea of India," the president said.

For centuries, India has witnessed a clash of civilisations and philosophies and survived it all to grow into the world's largest functioning democracy, he said.

"The question that faces all of us including the media is whether we will choose to define ourselves as a nation enriched by the diversity of views or allow partisan views to dominate our national narrative?" Mukherjee asked.

He said if the media believes in the freedom of expression, a free and a fearless independent media, it must choose to reflect a plurality of opinions for that is what breathes life into our democracy and has defined us as Indians.

"It must always remember that its fundamental task is to stand up and ask questions with honesty and fairness. That's the sacred compact it has with citizens in a democracy," the president said.

Tags: pranab mukherjee, ramnath goenka memorial lecture, freedom of expression, intolerance
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Technology Gallery

TV’s are an indispensable part of our life. With each passing year, TV’s are getting bigger and better in picture quality, with 4K as the current standard for the highest screen resolution in display technologies. These TV’s are meant to provide the best picture quality along with an impressableTV watching experience. However, well known brands sell 4K televisions for an expensive price tag. As technology gets cheaper over the time, it is possible to have a good 4K TV set for less than half a lakh of rupees. So, what are the options available in the 4K TV segment under Rs 50,000?

Best 4K LED TV’s under Rs 50,000
In 2017, you can only buy this phone as a novelty item, not as your daily driver.

Alternative feature phones to the Nokia 3310
Samsung launched the Galaxy S8 and the S8+ yesterday in its Unpacked event held in New York.

Behold the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+
When you have a mobile phone like an iPhone, then it becomes mandatory for you to purchase right and durable mobile cover so that your mobile phone can be protected and guarded against all physical and internal harms.

Best Covers For Apple iPhone 7 and 7 Plus In India
Samsung will be officially launching the Galaxy S8 smartphone on March 29. However, before the release, we have accumulated images of the two models revealing its looks and features. (Photo: Winfuture)

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus in full glory
Ahead of the new generation of Nokia feature phones we take a look at some of the famous phones they launched.

Nokia phones through the ages
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Could this be the Samsung Galaxy J7 2017?

The Galaxy Wide 2 has a code name of SM-J727S, which clearly points towards the fact that it could be the next J7, i.e. the J7 2017 edition.
 

Watch: Tubelight trailer is all about Salman and his happy-go-lucky personality

Still from the trailer
 

9-year-old caught searching porn was looking for 'what her dad does to her'

The father had been sexually assaulting both daughters for a year (Photo: AFP)
 

Three speculations that Salman starrer Tubelight trailer confirms about the film!

Still from the film
 

WannaCry doesn’t affect Android and iOS

Android and iOS are not affected by any kind of ransomware from the world of PCs.
 

Video: Filipino man branded an 'evil spirit' due to rare skin condition

His mother abandoned him when he was 12 (Photo: YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Swaraj thanks Pak establishments for Indian woman's return

Uzma kisses her daughter Falak as she stands with Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj, left, and her brother during a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo: AP)

Centre sends 400 anti-riot policemen to UP's Saharanpur

The Centre sent 400 anti-riot police personnel to Saharanpur in UP on Thursday to help the state restore peace in the region. (Photo: DC/Representational)

Chandrababu Naidu hosts lunch for Amit Shah at his residence in AP

Chandrababu Naidu meets BJP President Amit Shah and other party leaders at Naidu's residence. (Photo: Twitter)

1984 anti-Sikh riot: Delhi govt waives power bills of victims' families

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo: File)

‘Never thought Uzma would return from Pak so soon’: Family thanks govt

Indian woman Uzma, who arrived here from Pakistan via Attari-Wagah border, going to Delhi from Amritsar airport. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham