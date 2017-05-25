Nation, Current Affairs

Modi govt did more in 3 years than other govts did in 70: Amit Shah

PTI
Published May 25, 2017, 8:53 am IST
Updated May 25, 2017, 8:53 am IST
Shah claimed he has a list of 106 schemes launched by the NDA government since it came to power at the Centre 3 years ago.
BJP President Amit Shah waves at supporters on his arrival in Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
 BJP President Amit Shah waves at supporters on his arrival in Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo: PTI)

Hyderabad: Highlighting the welfare and development schemes launched by the Narendra Modi government, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah on Wednesday said those questioning its performance should first answer what they did while in power for decades.

Noting that he has a list of 106 schemes launched by the NDA government since it came to power at the Centre three years ago, Shah said a scheme was launched almost every 15 days.

In an apparent reference to Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi asking the BJP-led government what it was celebrating after three years in power, as all it had to show for this time were "broken promises" and "non-performance", Shah said people want to know what they did in 70 years.

"Some people are asking what did the Narendra Modi government do? I want to say, it did in three years what all governments did not do in 70 years," he said.

Observing that there are 16 crore families in the country who do not have toilet, Shah asked why is it so.

The NDA government has built crores of toilets in the last three years, he said.

Without taking the name of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who demanded an apology from Shah for his comments that Centre has given Rs one lakh crore to the state, the BJP chief said the Centre has given the amount in various forms.

Informing that he is touring Telangana as part of his nationwide campaign to reach out to the masses, Shah said there is nothing wrong in expanding the party.

Recalling that once the BJP had only a handful of legislators in the country, he claimed now it is the biggest party in the world and running governments in a number of states.

Stating that the campaign to expand the party is not against anybody, Shah urged BJP workers to strive for bringing the party to power in Telangana.

Tags: modi government, 3 years of modi govt, amit shah, telangana
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Lifestyle Gallery

Instagrammar Yahav Draizin gives everyday objects a quirky twist with pop culture characters on his phone. (Photo: Instagram/YahavDraizin)

Man give hilarious twist to everyday objects using pop culture
Computer Engineer Rebeca Abrantes decided to have an unusual photoshoot with her desginated brothers because she didn't have any girlfriends and the photos are really funny. (Photo: Instagram/fernandoduquefotografia)

Bride does hilarious photoshoot with 'bros' because she doesn't have girlfriends
Locals celebrate month-long carnival in Nigeria's Lagos with song and dance as an expression of the rich Nigerian culture. (Photo: AFP)

Locals celebrate rich Nigerian culture in Lagos carnival
Armenian fashion illustrator Edgar Artis makes the most outstanding sketches out of pizza, ear buds, cinnamon rolls and even flowers. (Photo: Instagram/EdgarArtis)

Artist uses everyday objects to make unique fashion sketches
Buddha Purnima marks Buddha's birth, enlightenment and death where devout followers offer prayers. (Photo: AP)

Sri Lankan devotees celebrate Buddha Purnima in Colombo
Shannon Dermody is a Philadelphia-based photographer who is portrayed Disney princesses in situation which were never told to us as kids because of the ideal-ending factor. (Photo: Facebook/ShannonDermodyPhotography)

Photographer portrays Disney princesses being victims of social evils
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ransomware attack: Wannacry affects Google's RailWire free Wi-Fi service

(Image: Representational image/ Gadget Blaze)
 

Boeing, DARPA to design next-gen space plane

(Image: DARPA)
 

US mother who went to classes with quadriplegic son gets MBA degree

Judy O'Connor, center, sits with her son, MBA graduate Marty O'Connor, during commencement at Chapman University in Orange, Calif. (Photo: AP)
 

Brad Pitt lands in Mumbai; meets Shah Rukh Khan to promote his film War Machine

Shah Rukh Khan in a chat session with Brad Pitt. (Pic: Twitter)
 

Video: Joyful elephant playing on the highway halts traffic for 30 mins in Assam

The video was shared by a passerby (Photo: YouTube)
 

Video: 10-year-old from Indonesia weighs 190 kg due to noodle, cola addiction

He stays home all day (Photo: YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Diddalli’s lament: Bonded labour in the modern ages!

Tribal leader Muthamma atop a tree during a recent protest.

‘BBMP needs to learn from its past mistakes’

Although aware that roads built or repaired during the rainy season don’t have a long life, the civic agency makes the same mistake every year.

No python, potholes ready to swallow Bengaluru

At Shanthinagar, the recent spells of rain once again exposes the condition of our badly maintained roads

Karnataka: Theatre of absurd! Moral cops target Yakshagana

The proposed Yakshagana performance on the life of Jesus Christ was scrapped

Awareness session on Swachh Hyderabad

Waste, which can be segregated as dry and wet, may be hazardous to health if not handled carefully.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham