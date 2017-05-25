Indian woman forced to marry Pak man at gunpoint returns home

Wagah Border (India): Indian national Uzma, who had accused her Pakistani husband of marrying her at gunpoint, has finally returned to India, a day after the Islamabad High Court granted her permission.

The court had also ordered police to provide her security till the Wagah Border.

A bench headed by Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, returned Uzma her original immigration form, which her husband Tahir had submitted to the court on Tuesday, reported Geo News.

Tahir also expressed his desire to meet Uzma in private, which the latter refused.

Justice Kayani remarked that if Uzma does not want to meet Tahir, then she won't be forced to.

Wasim Ahmad, brother of Uzma, said the Indian government had done more than expected for Uzma, who got permission from the Islamabad High Court to return to India.

He also said that the Indian Embassy treated Uzma with full care. She took shelter in the Indian High Commission in Islamabad on May 5, 2017.

He added that he had no words to thank the government, Swaraj, and Indian High Commission in Pakistan.

On May 19, Uzma had submitted a six-page reply to the High Court and reiterated her earlier claims and said that she was forced to sign the Nikahnama.

The reply also claimed that Tahir's affidavit was based on lies. The reply also requested that Uzma was allowed to travel to India as her visa would expire on May 30.