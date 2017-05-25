Nation, Current Affairs

Indian woman forced to marry Pak man at gunpoint returns home

ANI
Published May 25, 2017, 11:17 am IST
Updated May 25, 2017, 11:58 am IST
Uzma's brother said the Indian government had done more than expected for her, and that the embassy treated her with care.
Indian national Uzma, who returned home from Pakistan on Thursday. (Photo: ANI Twitter)
 Indian national Uzma, who returned home from Pakistan on Thursday. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Wagah Border (India): Indian national Uzma, who had accused her Pakistani husband of marrying her at gunpoint, has finally returned to India, a day after the Islamabad High Court granted her permission.

The court had also ordered police to provide her security till the Wagah Border.

A bench headed by Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, returned Uzma her original immigration form, which her husband Tahir had submitted to the court on Tuesday, reported Geo News.

Tahir also expressed his desire to meet Uzma in private, which the latter refused.

Justice Kayani remarked that if Uzma does not want to meet Tahir, then she won't be forced to.

Wasim Ahmad, brother of Uzma, said the Indian government had done more than expected for Uzma, who got permission from the Islamabad High Court to return to India.

He also said that the Indian Embassy treated Uzma with full care. She took shelter in the Indian High Commission in Islamabad on May 5, 2017.

He added that he had no words to thank the government, Swaraj, and Indian High Commission in Pakistan.

On May 19, Uzma had submitted a six-page reply to the High Court and reiterated her earlier claims and said that she was forced to sign the Nikahnama.

The reply also claimed that Tahir's affidavit was based on lies. The reply also requested that Uzma was allowed to travel to India as her visa would expire on May 30.

Tags: uzma, indian national returns, pakistani, islamabad hc
Location: India, Punjab

Related Stories

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. (Photo: File)

Sushma Swaraj welcomes home Indian woman who was forced to marry Pak man

Uzma had been staying at the Indian mission in Islamabad after she accused her husband of making her marry him at gunpoint.
25 May 2017 11:57 AM

Entertainment Gallery

Cricketers Shikhar Dhawan, Hardik Pandya and Suresh Raina were the guests on an episode of Kapil Sharma's reality show that was shot in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shikhar Dhawan, Hardik Pandya, Suresh Raina shoot for Kapil's show
Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon promoted their film 'Raabta' on the sets of the reality show 'Sa Re Ga Ma L'il Champs' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Raabta pair Sushant and Kriti bring out their fun side on reality show
Celebrities from Bollywood and the cricketing world converged at the engagement function of cricketer Zaheer Khan with actress Sagarika Ghatge held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Zaheer-Sagarika's engagement: Virat-Anushka, B-Town and cricketers dazzle
Dharmendra, Hema Malini, and several other stars were present for the Muhurat ceremony of the film 'Genius', the debut of 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha' director Anil Sharma's son Utkarsh, held in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dharmendra, Hema Malini, other stars launch debut film of Anil Sharma's son
Amitabh Bachchan was one of the star attractions at a bash to celebrate Mumbai Indians' IPL title in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Amitabh Bachchan joins Sachin, Mumbai Indians stars as they celebrate IPL win
The regular stunner Aishwarya Rai Bachchan grabbed headlines this time too and Deepika Padukone made a stunning debut at the Cannes film festival this year. However, Sonam Kapoor has also managed to establish her own idenity on the red carpet with her fashion sense. Her appearances at the film festival are among the main reasons she is known as a fashionista in Bollywood. Here we take a look at her outfits at the festival in the last seven years.

Cannes 2017: Sonam Kapoor's fashion revolution in her 7-year journey
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Marijuana extract can help kids with epilepsy: study

The liquid form of cannabidiol called Epidiolex obtained from cannibis can prove to be the gamechanger to treat kids with epilepsy. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Ransomware attack: Wannacry affects Google's RailWire free Wi-Fi service

(Image: Representational image/ Gadget Blaze)
 

Boeing, DARPA to design next-gen space plane

(Image: DARPA)
 

US mother who went to classes with quadriplegic son gets MBA degree

Judy O'Connor, center, sits with her son, MBA graduate Marty O'Connor, during commencement at Chapman University in Orange, Calif. (Photo: AP)
 

Brad Pitt lands in Mumbai; meets Shah Rukh Khan to promote his film War Machine

Shah Rukh Khan in a chat session with Brad Pitt. (Pic: Twitter)
 

Video: Joyful elephant playing on the highway halts traffic for 30 mins in Assam

The video was shared by a passerby (Photo: YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Sushma Swaraj welcomes home Indian woman who was forced to marry Pak man

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. (Photo: File)

Diddalli’s lament: Bonded labour in the modern ages!

Tribal leader Muthamma atop a tree during a recent protest.

‘BBMP needs to learn from its past mistakes’

Although aware that roads built or repaired during the rainy season don’t have a long life, the civic agency makes the same mistake every year.

No python, potholes ready to swallow Bengaluru

At Shanthinagar, the recent spells of rain once again exposes the condition of our badly maintained roads

Karnataka: Theatre of absurd! Moral cops target Yakshagana

The proposed Yakshagana performance on the life of Jesus Christ was scrapped
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham