Nation, Current Affairs

HRD ministry makes certificate verification easy

PTI
Published May 25, 2017, 12:50 am IST
Updated May 25, 2017, 2:33 am IST
Students flying abroad can get their documents verified online for overseas admissions.
External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj launches eSanad in the presence of HRD minister Prakash Javadekar and IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo: Via web)
 External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj launches eSanad in the presence of HRD minister Prakash Javadekar and IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo: Via web)

New Delhi: Students planning to go abroad for studies will not have to run around colleges and universities or approach “touts” for verification of their documents, with the government introducing an online mechanism for it.

The external affairs ministry and the HRD ministry on Wednesday launched the integration of “eSanad”, used for online verification, with CBSE’s “Parinam Manjusha”, the academic repository of degrees and certificates of students.

“A centralised CBSE digital repository of academic records was launched in September last year. Employers and educational institutions can use this repository to verify academic records of students online,” HRD minister Prakash Javadekar said at the launch. Explaining the mechanism, CBSE Chairman, RK Chaturvedi said the verifiers can register on the portal, after which their request will be approved by CBSE.

After due approval, they can verify students’ result data by making payment online. The verification data will be emailed to the verifier and the corresponding student will also be notified.

External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj said that the new system will reduce the role of ”touts” who were running a “racket” so far. “There were touts who would charge Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 and get the verification done through some contacts. “It was a big racket which was not only putting the applicants in financial stress but made the process tedious.”    

Tags: hrd ministry, sushma swaraj
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Business Gallery

Eighth edition of Vibrant Gujarat Summit saw who’s who of corporate India taking part and pledging hundreds of dollars in investments. The 2017 event comes at a time when country was on rating agencies’ radar due to demonetisation. The summit was conceptualised and started by the then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi in 2003.

Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2017
It is heartening to see our favorite celebs going out of the way and indulging in philanthropy and even in areas of their interest like John Abraham in North East United Football Club, Mahesh Bhupati in Sports365 and many more. But when popular people back startups which are nowhere related makes us commend them for enabling and encouraging the startup India to stand up! Hoping that more celebs and popular people will back innovative startups to enable their dreams; here are top 5 non-related backing by celebs till date:

Shocking: Top 5 weird startup investments by celebs till date
Ther are a few too many cars that are meant to be 'art on wheels'. The ones who have these art pay a hefty amount towards ownership and maintenance. Moreover, owners more often use them to show off their wealth. Scroll ahead to check out some of the most expensive cars available in India with a whopping price tag. (Source: CarDekho)

Yearender 2016: Most expensive cars
Daimler Trucks along with Mercedes-Benz is offering the first fully electric Urban eTruck.

Mercedes shows off its first, fully electric truck
Rolls-Royce has announced the ‘Dawn’ to the luxury convertibles portfolio of Indian cars, Rolls-Royce has joined the game with a price tag of Rs 6.25 crore..

Rolls-Royce Dawn convertible launched in India for Rs 6.25 crore
The low-budget car segment is pretty hot and presently, Kwid, the new entrant from Renault is heavily contending against the well-known veteran Maruti’s Alto. The main elements that differentiate the two cars are fuel efficiency, comfort, design and a few more areas. Check out a detailed comparison between the two low-budget family hatchbacks, which are almost identically priced.

Budget car comparison: Kwid takes on the Alto
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

US mother who went to classes with quadriplegic son gets MBA degree

Judy O'Connor, center, sits with her son, MBA graduate Marty O'Connor, during commencement at Chapman University in Orange, Calif. (Photo: AP)
 

Brad Pitt lands in Mumbai; meets Shah Rukh Khan to promote his film War Machine

Shah Rukh Khan in a chat session with Brad Pitt. (Pic: Twitter)
 

Video: Joyful elephant playing on the highway halts traffic for 30 mins in Assam

The video was shared by a passerby (Photo: YouTube)
 

Video: 10-year-old from Indonesia weighs 190 kg due to noodle, cola addiction

He stays home all day (Photo: YouTube)
 

Video: US Man gets into scary encounter with a rattlesnake

The video posted on his Facebook page going by the name of NickTheWrangler has over 7 million views and 91,000 shares. (Photo: Facebook/NickTheWrangler)
 

The Lost City of Z review: Brilliant cast, potent cinematography make it worthwhile

A still from the film.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Telangana: PG Medical aspirants to move HC

The managements of private medical colleges moved a vacation bench seeking vacation of stay.(Representational image)

Hyderabad High Court hikes compensation for RTC victim to Rs 14.9 lakh

Hyderabad High Court

Telangana farmers get SC relief

Supreme Court of India

Saharanpur violence: Yogi govt suspends DM, SSP, transfers DIG

An injured being treated at a hospital in Saharanpur on Wednesday, a day after fresh clashes. (Photo: PTI)

K'taka officer alleges harassment, files complaint against 4 IAS officers

Karnataka Administrative Service officer K Mathai. (Photo: ANI/Twitter) 
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham