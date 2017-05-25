Nation, Current Affairs

No exemption, appear on May 30: CBI court to Advani in Babri case

ANI
Published May 25, 2017, 2:02 pm IST
Updated May 25, 2017, 2:17 pm IST
The CBI court, which has been given 2 years' time by the SC to finish the trial, also summoned Uma Bharti and MM Joshi.
Senior BJP leader L K Advani (Photo: PTI)
 Senior BJP leader L K Advani (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court on Thursday asked Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) senior leader LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi, and Union Water Resources Minister Uma Bharti to appear before it on May 30 in connection with the Babri Masjid demolition case.

According to the report, the Lucknow court said they would get no exemption and must appear before the court on the given date.

All three leaders have been charged with criminal conspiracy in the December 6, 1992 demolition of the Babri Masjid. The Supreme Court had last month ruled that conspiracy charges against the trio, as well as other leaders, would be reinstated, 7 years after the Allahabad High Court had upheld a 2001 CBI court judgement dropping them.

The apex court gave the CBI special court in Lucknow a month to frame fresh charges, and two years to deliver its verdict in the 25-year-old demolition case.

Tags: central bureau of investigation (cbi), lk advani, mm joshi, uma bharti, babri case
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

Amit Shah phoned Advani after planning the BJP’s strategy to handle the Supreme Court ruling. (Photo: File)

BJP is with you: Amit Shah to Advani after SC order on Babri case

Amit Shah met Modi, Arun Jaitley, Rajnath Singh and others at the PM's residence yesterday to discuss the SC order.
20 Apr 2017 12:11 PM
Senior BJP leaders L. K. Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi. (File photo)

Advani, MM Joshi, Uma Bharti to be tried in Babri demolition case, says SC

SC ruled that the trial would be held in a Lucknow court on a day-to-day basis, and had to be completed in 2 years.
19 Apr 2017 10:42 AM
Senior BJP leaders L. K. Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi. (File photo)

Babri Masjid case: CBI court to frame additional charges against Advani, others

The court today granted bail to former Shiv Sena MP Satish Pradhan after he surrendered in Delhi in another Babri Masjid demolition case.
24 May 2017 9:10 PM

Entertainment Gallery

Sachin Tendulkar held the premiere of his upcoming biopic 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' in Mumbai for stars of the film industry and other celebrities. on Wednesday (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin's film premiere: SRK, Aamir, Bachchans, Ranveer, other stars shine
Cricketers Shikhar Dhawan, Hardik Pandya and Suresh Raina were the guests on an episode of Kapil Sharma's reality show that was shot in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shikhar Dhawan, Hardik Pandya, Suresh Raina shoot for Kapil's show
Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon promoted their film 'Raabta' on the sets of the reality show 'Sa Re Ga Ma L'il Champs' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Raabta pair Sushant and Kriti bring out their fun side on reality show
Celebrities from Bollywood and the cricketing world converged at the engagement function of cricketer Zaheer Khan with actress Sagarika Ghatge held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Zaheer-Sagarika's engagement: Virat-Anushka, B-Town and cricketers dazzle
Dharmendra, Hema Malini, and several other stars were present for the Muhurat ceremony of the film 'Genius', the debut of 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha' director Anil Sharma's son Utkarsh, held in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dharmendra, Hema Malini, other stars launch debut film of Anil Sharma's son
Amitabh Bachchan was one of the star attractions at a bash to celebrate Mumbai Indians' IPL title in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Amitabh Bachchan joins Sachin, Mumbai Indians stars as they celebrate IPL win
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

It’s an error, not misidentification: Sonam on being tagged as Deepika at Cannes

Sonam Kapoor and Deepika Padukone at Cannes this year. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Rajinikanth's Dhanush-Pa Ranjith movie title revealed, fans going bonkers!

Rajinikanth in a still from Pa Ranjith's 'Kabali'.
 

Pakistani actress Nadia Khan accuses Hollywood actor of assaulting her daughter

"I went to the audition hoping it would be good for my child, but instead got the shock of my life," said Nadia. (Representational image)
 

Video: UK family walking on street narrowly escapes car crash

The accident happened when a car broke a signal to crash into another which swerved but ended up crashing into the family. (Photo: Youtube)
 

Sachin premiere: Virat shows excitement for a joint interaction, Anushka refuses

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli at the grand premiere of Sachin's biopic, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams.' (Pic: Viral Bhayani)
 

Marijuana extract can help kids with epilepsy: study

The liquid form of cannabidiol called Epidiolex obtained from cannibis can prove to be the gamechanger to treat kids with epilepsy. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Coal scam case: Special CBI court grants bail to Naveen Jindal's adviser, 4 others

Congress leader and industrialist Naveen Jindal. (Photo: PTI)

NEET 2017: SC refuses urgent hearing to plea seeking cancellation of exam

Supreme Court of India (Photo: PTI)

Chhattisgarh police pin hopes on 2 key roads in 'war' against Naxals

(Photo: PTI/Representational)

Video: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis’ chopper crash lands in Latur

(Photo: ANI Twitter)

Sushma Swaraj welcomes home Indian woman who was forced to marry Pak man

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham