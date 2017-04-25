Websites of 2 IITs, AMU, DU hacked; 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans posted

The official websites of four premier educational institutions were hacked on Tuesday and pro-Pakistani slogans were displayed on them. (Photo: Screenshots)

New Delhi: The official websites of four premier educational institutions – Delhi University, Aligarh Muslim University, IIT Delhi and IIT BHU – were hacked on Tuesday and "Pakistan Zindabad" slogans displayed on them.

The hacker group, which identified itself as "PHC", said, "nothing deleted or stolen. Just here to deliver my message to Indians."

"Greetings Government of India, and the people of India. Do you know what your so-called heroes (soldiers) are doing in Kashmir? Do you know they are killing many innocent people in Kashmir?" read the message displayed on the four websites.

"Do you know they have raped many girls? Do you know they still are raping girls in Kashmir? How would you feel if your brother, sister, father and mother gets killed? How would you feel if someone rapes your mother or sister? Won't your life and your families be destroyed?" it added.

"Pakistan Zindabad", was the caption of the two videos of the army's alleged brutalities in Kashmir and the protest of the people over it.

Officials at Delhi University said they were looking into the issue and the website will be restored soon.

The AMU spokesperson said that the matter has been brought to their notice and their IT department is looking into the issue.

The authorities at the two IITs could not be reached for comment.