New video of 30 armed militants in Kashmir does rounds on social media

Srinagar: A new video of at least 30 militants in army fatigues brandishing assault rifles at an unknown location in the Kashmir Valley is doing the rounds on social media.

The video showing the militants posing for camera and flaunting their assault weapons, mostly AK-47 rifles, runs one-and-a-half minutes.

It appears it was shot recently in an orchard at an undisclosed location. The militants wearing bullet-proof vests and ammunition pouches can be seen parading one by one.

Police officials said they were checking the veracity of the video.