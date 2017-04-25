Nation, Current Affairs

MMRC issued new dress code for Mumbai Metro young employees

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 25, 2017, 2:58 am IST
Updated Apr 25, 2017, 2:58 am IST
Employees not allowed to wear tank tops, jeans, ripped clothing.
Mumbai Metro Rail
 Mumbai Metro Rail

Mumbai: The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) has issued a new dress code diktat to its employees. The new circular reads: “No visible tattoos, no body piercing except for earrings, no wearing T-shirts without collar, no tank tops, no jeans, no ripped clothes and no sweatshirts at work.”

The MMRC feels that their work force is not paying attention to their dress code. While, the MMRC is known for implementing new age technology via use of social media and new age communication tools, in the circular it stated: “It has been observed that there is a lack of attention among employees in following the dress code defined in the MMRC HR policy. As an employee of the corporation, it is expected that the employee’s dress code convey a professional image at all times. Therefore, do’s and don’ts of dress code as per HR policy on uniforms are reiterated.”

The circular states that both male and female employees should wear “formal” clothes to work.The circular states that both male and female employees should wear “formal” clothes to work.

An MMRC spokeswoman, confirmed the dress code circular. She said: “The circular on dress code was as per the HR policy of MMRC. It is an internal circular.”

However, an MMRC official on condition of anonymity said, “MMRC has appointed many youngsters in its engineering and accounts section. It was observed that at times they did not follow the prescribed dress code. Hence, this was just a reminder for these professionals who are working on both permanent or contract basis.”

Further, in the list of do’s it said men employees are expected to wear formal shirt, trouser, socks and formal shoes, women employees are expected to wear professional formal pants, tops, shirts, jackets, formal skirts (knee length or more).

In the don’ts list of the circular, the MMRC has directed, not to wear T-shirts (without collar), sweat shirts, tank tops, shoestring straps, jeans and denim.

Tags: mmrca, mumbai metro, dress code
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Technology Gallery

Samsung launched the Galaxy S8 and the S8+ yesterday in its Unpacked event held in New York.

Behold the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+
Samsung will be officially launching the Galaxy S8 smartphone on March 29. However, before the release, we have accumulated images of the two models revealing its looks and features. (Photo: Winfuture)

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus in full glory
Ahead of the new generation of Nokia feature phones we take a look at some of the famous phones they launched.

Nokia phones through the ages
As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Serena Williams posts heartfelt baby message on fiance's birthday

Serena Williams announced her engagement to tech entrepreneur Ohanian and last week revealed she is expecting her first child and will not play again this year. (Photo: AFP)
 

‘Don’t teach me about Sikhism’: Harbhajan Singh silences fan on Twitter

Harbhajan Singh gave a fitting reply to fan who asked him to wear a turban properly. (Photo: AFP)
 

Has Katrina Kaif finally found herself a new abode?

Katrina Kaif
 

Pornstar becomes preacher after she receives 'sign from God'

The Christian preacher now preaches to all girls to not make the same "mistakes" she made. (Photo: Twitter/CrissieOutlaw)
 

Finally, Microsoft hops on the smartwatch bandwagon.

One thing is for sure – if Microsoft makes something new, it will be innovative for sure, whether it sells or not.(image:Windows Central)
 

What? iPhone 7 256GB selling for as cheap as Rs 39,999

(Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Gau rakshaks murdered 9, raped 2, says Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi

Warangal gets a ‘total’ makeover for TRS fete

A tractor waits, all decked up to canvass the April 27 TRS public meeting in villages in Warangal district on Monday.

Hyderabad: Seizing vehicles of drunks won’t work, say Experts

According to traffic cops, many vehicles remain unclaimed as the violators, fearing jail, do not turn up to claim them.(Representational image)

Telangana sets up RICH to link brains-venture capitalists

The Telangana State government set up the Research and Innovation Circle of Hyderabad (RICH) on Monday, with an aim to bring research institutes, academia and industries in touch with venture capitalists, angel investors and incubation funds.

Truejet to link Kadapa, Nanded to Hyderabad

The Hyderabad-based Trujet on Monday announced flight services on three routes — Hyderabad-Kadapa, Hyderabad-Nanded and Nanded-Mumbai — which will be functioning from April 27, 2017 under the UDAN regional connectivity scheme of the ministry of civil aviation.(Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham