Nation, Current Affairs

MK Stalin arrested, 14 lakh shops shut across TN after Oppn calls bandh

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Apr 25, 2017, 11:40 am IST
Updated Apr 25, 2017, 11:48 am IST
Stalin, who has demanded loan waiver for drought-hit farmers, was arrested in Thiruvarur, around 300 kilometers from Chennai.
DMK working president M K Stalin. (Photo: PTI/File)
 DMK working president M K Stalin. (Photo: PTI/File)

Chennai: DMK working president MK Stalin was arrested on Tuesday, even as 14 lakh shops across Tamil Nadu shut down in response to a bandh called by Opposition parties to press for waiving loans of farmers.

Stalin was arrested in Thiruvarur, around 300 kilometers from Chennai, along with top leaders of DMK, said a report in NDTV.

DMK, Congress, CPI(M), CPI, VCK, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and a host of trade unions affiliated to the opposition parties, farmers bodies, the film fraternity and other organisations including a lorry operators association have pledged support to the general shutdown.

Also, associations of local vegetable markets, groceries, several trade unions of auto-drivers are among those who support the bandh.

Tags: mk stalin, dmk, tamil nadu bandh, farm loan waiver, tn farmers
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

Related Stories

Tamil Nadu farmers shouting slogans during a protest demanding waiver of farmers' loans and drought-relief funds, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Saturday. (PTI)

MK Stalin asks Tamil farmers in Delhi to suspend protest

Farmers headed by Ayyakannu are protesting in the capital for the last 40 days and they should suspend their agitations.
23 Apr 2017 7:36 AM
(Photo: ANI/Twitter)

TN farmers in Delhi call off protest till May 25 after assurance from CM

The farmers, who arrived in Delhi over 38 days ago, suspended their protests after assurance from CM E Palaniswamy.
23 Apr 2017 7:45 PM
Union minister M Venkaiah Naidu. (Photo: File)

Ask state govt to resolve loan waiver issue: Venkaiah to TN farmers

Earlier today, Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palanisamy met farmers at Jantar Mantar and urged them to call off the protest.
23 Apr 2017 3:43 PM

Technology Gallery

Samsung launched the Galaxy S8 and the S8+ yesterday in its Unpacked event held in New York.

Behold the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+
Samsung will be officially launching the Galaxy S8 smartphone on March 29. However, before the release, we have accumulated images of the two models revealing its looks and features. (Photo: Winfuture)

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus in full glory
Ahead of the new generation of Nokia feature phones we take a look at some of the famous phones they launched.

Nokia phones through the ages
As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Mumbai Indians vs Rising Pune Supergiant: Rohit Sharma fined

Rohit Sharma lost his cool on on-field umpire S Ravi during the Mumbai Indians versus Rising Pune Supergiant game in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Mumbai Indians v Rising Pune Supergiant: Rohit Sharma loses his cool on umpire S Ravi

Rohit Sharma was not pleased as the on-field umpire S Ravi did not signal wide despite the ball seemed to have gone outside the tramline in the final over of Mumbai Indians' chase. (Photo: PTI)
 

Sonakshi-Armaan's Twitter rant; actress denies performing at Justin Bieber's concert

Sonakshi Sinha and singer Armaan Malik.
 

World’s best CEO will be a robot: Alibaba founder

Alibaba founder, Jack Ma
 

In pictures | What Apple's next iPhone might look like

The upcoming iPhone will reportedly feature OLED screens that will have curved edges (Photo: Benjamin Geskin/ Twitter)
 

Watch | Unboxing a Rs 6 lakh Acer laptop

Packed with dual NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 graphics cards in SLI, and powered by the 7th Generation Intel Core i7 7820KH processor and 64GB of DDR4 2400 RAM along with two subwoofers, this mammoth laptop is surely one gaming machine anyone would desire.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Karnataka: Lal battis or not, VIPs will get right of way, says Police

Transport experts pointed out that with all the necessary security arrangements by the police to ensure hassle-free movement of VIP vehicles, red beacons did not matter at all.

Karnataka: Common counselling impact - PG medical course fee drops drastically

The colleges have no choice but to cut down on their fee drastically with the Union Health Ministry deciding to fill their NRI and management quota seats through common counselling done by the state-owned Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA). (Representational image)

TDP MP’s son arrested for vandalising toll plaza

The damaged toll plaza at Bagepalli

Karnataka: Got married as teen, but she is now winner of six UAS gold medals

Gold medalists of GKVK at the annual convocation in Bengaluru on Monday. (Photo:DC)

Bengaluru: Bellandur Lake deweeding begins

On Monday, the Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA), which is the custodian of the water body, said that deweeding has begun at the lake.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham