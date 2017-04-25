MK Stalin arrested, 14 lakh shops shut across TN after Oppn calls bandh

Chennai: DMK working president MK Stalin was arrested on Tuesday, even as 14 lakh shops across Tamil Nadu shut down in response to a bandh called by Opposition parties to press for waiving loans of farmers.

Stalin was arrested in Thiruvarur, around 300 kilometers from Chennai, along with top leaders of DMK, said a report in NDTV.

DMK, Congress, CPI(M), CPI, VCK, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and a host of trade unions affiliated to the opposition parties, farmers bodies, the film fraternity and other organisations including a lorry operators association have pledged support to the general shutdown.

Also, associations of local vegetable markets, groceries, several trade unions of auto-drivers are among those who support the bandh.