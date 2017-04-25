Nation, Current Affairs

Don't open any liquor shops in TN for 3 months, Madras HC tells state govt

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Apr 25, 2017, 2:59 pm IST
Updated Apr 25, 2017, 3:09 pm IST
DMK had approached HC to stall attempts by the goverment to circumvent the SC order banning liquor vends near highways.
TASMAC shop near Mylapore railway station. (Photo: DC)
 TASMAC shop near Mylapore railway station. (Photo: DC)

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Tuesday ordered the AIADMK-ruled Tamil Nadu government to not open any TASMAC liquor shops in the state for the next 3 months.

The DMK and the Advocates Forum for Social Justice (legal wing of PMK) had on Monday approached the Madras High Court seeking to stall any move by the AIADMK government to circumvent the Supreme Court order upholding a ban on liquor vends within 500 metres of national and state highways.

A circular was issued by the Commissioner of Municipal Administration dated April 21, directing officers to hand over roads belonging to various departments, including  state highways, to the respective minicipalities, said a report.

The order was issued purportedly with the intent to properly maintain such roads, said the report. However, the DMK claimed that this was a clear attempt on part of the state government to circumvent the order of the top court banning alcohol shops within 500 metres of national and state highways.

Senior advocate P Wilson for DMK and advocate K Balu for the PMK forum sought an urgent hearing on the issue during the lunch motion, a request which was granted by the Madras HC.

Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

Sports Gallery

With the Boder-Gavaskar Trophy tied at 1-1, India arrived in Dharamshala ahead of their fourth and final Test against Australia, on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI/ BCCI/ Twitter)

In Pictures: Virat Kohli & co. arrive in picturesque hillside for Dharamshala Test
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 player’s auction took place on Monday, in Bengaluru. A total of Rs 91.5 crore was spent by 8 franchises to buy 66 players, including 27 overseas players. Ben Stokes was the most expensive player at the auction, while Karn Sharma was the most expensive Indian. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 2017 auction: Top 10 most expensive players
Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team extended their unbeaten run in Test cricket to 19 games and clinched their sixth consecutive Test series win after securing a 208-run win over Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. Here are some of the top performers fro the Test. (Photo: BCCI)

Top performers from India versus Bangladesh Test in Hyderabad
Yuvraj Singh famously survived cancer six years back, to make a successful return to the playing field. His prolonged career in cricket continues to give a lot of hope to cancer patients. (Photo: PTI)

World Cancer Day: 5 athletes who beat cancer to return to the sporting arena
Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Revealed: Neha Dhupia to boss around Vidya Balan in Tumhari Sulu

Vidya Balan and Neha Dhupia.
 

This 10-year-old girl's face is falling apart due to rare disorder

Puberty can make things worse for her (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Samsung and Qualcomm begin work on the Snapdragon 845

The SD835 is exclusively built by Samsung on the 10 nm manufacturing process and was first featured on the Samsung Galaxy S8. Due to that, other manufacturers like Xiaomi had to wait to get access to the chipset for launching their own flagships
 

Twitterati reacts as Chetan Bhagat replaces Tagore and Amitav Ghosh in DU syllabus

The author took to Twitter to share the news but was trolled instead for it. (Photo: Twitter/ChetanBhagat)
 

Farhan Akhtar and Adhuna Bhabani are now officially divorced

Farhan Akhtar and Adhuna Bhabani.
 

Ghatge or Ghose? Zaheer Khan engaged; Delhi Daredevils, Kumble tag wrong Sagarika

Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge took to Twitter to announce about their engagement. (Photo: Sagarika Ghatge Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Sena harps on Bhagwat for President, says RSS HQ 'second seat of power'

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. (File photo)

Amid oppn protest, Kerala minister Mani says 'didn't insult women'

Kerala CPI (M) leader M M Mani (Photo: PTI)

Bandh called by DMK is anti-people, political drama: AIADMK in Puducherry

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy. (Photo: PTI)

Sukma Naxal attack: Rs 20 lakh to families of 4 CRPF jawans from TN

(Photo: PTI/File)

Remove Sasikala photos from AIADMK office: OPS camp fires fresh salvo

O Panneerselvam. (File photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham