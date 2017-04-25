Don't open any liquor shops in TN for 3 months, Madras HC tells state govt

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Tuesday ordered the AIADMK-ruled Tamil Nadu government to not open any TASMAC liquor shops in the state for the next 3 months.

The DMK and the Advocates Forum for Social Justice (legal wing of PMK) had on Monday approached the Madras High Court seeking to stall any move by the AIADMK government to circumvent the Supreme Court order upholding a ban on liquor vends within 500 metres of national and state highways.

A circular was issued by the Commissioner of Municipal Administration dated April 21, directing officers to hand over roads belonging to various departments, including state highways, to the respective minicipalities, said a report.

The order was issued purportedly with the intent to properly maintain such roads, said the report. However, the DMK claimed that this was a clear attempt on part of the state government to circumvent the order of the top court banning alcohol shops within 500 metres of national and state highways.

Senior advocate P Wilson for DMK and advocate K Balu for the PMK forum sought an urgent hearing on the issue during the lunch motion, a request which was granted by the Madras HC.