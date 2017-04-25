Nation, Current Affairs

H-1B visa: 'Serious action' by US will severely hit Indian exports, says CEA

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Apr 25, 2017, 10:52 am IST
Updated Apr 25, 2017, 10:52 am IST
Arvind Subramanian said 40 to 45 per cent of India’s exports are service exports, and 50 to 60 per cent of these go to US.
Chief Economic Adviser Arvind Subramanian. (Photo: File)
Washington/New Delhi: Chief Economic Adviser Arvind Subramanian has said that ‘serious actions’ by the Donald Trump government against the H-1B visa programme could worry India, as a majority of Indian exports in the service sector go to the US.

According to a report in NDTV, speaking at the Peterson Institute, a top economic think tank in Washington, Subramanian said 40 to 45 per cent of India’s exports are service exports, and 50 to 60 per cent of these go to the US.

India is keeping a close watch on the US visa reforms and the government will be "okay" as long as the visa reforms are manageable, Subramanian said according to the report.

The US has accused top Indian IT firms TCS and Infosys of unfairly cornering the lion's share of H-1B visas by putting extra tickets in the lottery system. 

At a White House briefing last week, an official in the Trump administration said a small number of giant outsourcing firms flood the system with applications which naturally ups their chances of success in the lottery draw.

"You may know their names well, but like the top recipients of the H-1B visa are companies like Tata, Infosys, Cognizant -- they will apply for a very large number of visas, more than they get, by putting extra tickets in the lottery raffle, if you will, and then they'll get the lion's share of visas," the senior official said, according to transcript of the briefing posted on White House website.

Responding to a follow up on why Indian companies were singled out for a mention, the White House response said Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys and Cognizant were the top three recipients of H-1B visas.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has already raised the issue of restrictions on H-1B visa twice with the US.

US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order for tightening the rules of the H-1B visa programme to stop its 'abuse' and ensure that the visas are given to the 'most-skilled or highest paid' petitioners.

The Indian IT industry has expressed serious concerns over this as these visas are mainly used by domestic IT professionals for short-term work in America.

The H-1B is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise in specialised fields. Indian technology companies depend on it to hire tens of thousands of employees each year for their US operations.

The US market accounts for about 60 per cent of the revenue of the Indian IT industry.

Reforming the H-1B visa system was one of the major election promises of Trump. As per several US reports, a majority of the H-1B visas every year are grabbed by Indian IT professionals.

India accounts for the highest pool of qualified IT professionals, whose services go a long way in making American companies globally competitive.

Tags: arvind subramanian, indian exports, h-1b visas, trump administration
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

More From Current Affairs

Karnataka: Lal battis or not, VIPs will get right of way, says Police

Transport experts pointed out that with all the necessary security arrangements by the police to ensure hassle-free movement of VIP vehicles, red beacons did not matter at all.

Karnataka: Common counselling impact - PG medical course fee drops drastically

The colleges have no choice but to cut down on their fee drastically with the Union Health Ministry deciding to fill their NRI and management quota seats through common counselling done by the state-owned Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA). (Representational image)

TDP MP’s son arrested for vandalising toll plaza

The damaged toll plaza at Bagepalli

Karnataka: Got married as teen, but she is now winner of six UAS gold medals

Gold medalists of GKVK at the annual convocation in Bengaluru on Monday. (Photo:DC)

Bengaluru: Bellandur Lake deweeding begins

On Monday, the Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA), which is the custodian of the water body, said that deweeding has begun at the lake.
