Cows very dear to our hearts, but don't indulge in vigilantism: Venkaiah

New Delhi: Union minister M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday condemned the attacks by cow vigilantes, saying they cannot take law into their hands and act of violence is not acceptable to the government or the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"You (cow vigilantes) have no business, no right to take law into your hands. We don't approve of his method (violence) at all," he told reporters here.

Such acts of violence are bringing disrepute to the movement of cow protection, he added.

"Nobody should take law into their hands. This act of so called cow vigilantes...is not at all acceptable to the party or to the government," the minister said.

Naidu, however, said the violence by cow vigilantes is the law and order issue which has to be dealt at the state level.

He said the cow is very dear to the hearts of the people but at the same time no body can take law into their hands and attack or injure anybody.

"There is a government, there is a system. If you are interested, you serve the cause and if there is violations by the others, bring it to the notice of the authorities," he said.

Meanwhile, Union minister Smriti Irani told a press conference at the BJP office that the central government has sent a "clear message" that the state authorities concerned should deal with law and order.

Such violence is not only legally forbidden but also frowned upon by government and society as well, she said.