Nation, Current Affairs

Cows very dear to our hearts, but don't indulge in vigilantism: Venkaiah

PTI
Published Apr 25, 2017, 9:38 am IST
Updated Apr 25, 2017, 9:38 am IST
Naidu, however, said the violence by cow vigilantes is the law and order issue which has to be dealt at the state level.
Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu. (Photo: File)
 Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Union minister M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday condemned the attacks by cow vigilantes, saying they cannot take law into their hands and act of violence is not acceptable to the government or the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"You (cow vigilantes) have no business, no right to take law into your hands. We don't approve of his method (violence) at all," he told reporters here.

Such acts of violence are bringing disrepute to the movement of cow protection, he added.

"Nobody should take law into their hands. This act of so called cow vigilantes...is not at all acceptable to the party or to the government," the minister said.

Naidu, however, said the violence by cow vigilantes is the law and order issue which has to be dealt at the state level.

He said the cow is very dear to the hearts of the people but at the same time no body can take law into their hands and attack or injure anybody.

"There is a government, there is a system. If you are interested, you serve the cause and if there is violations by the others, bring it to the notice of the authorities," he said.

Meanwhile, Union minister Smriti Irani told a press conference at the BJP office that the central government has sent a "clear message" that the state authorities concerned should deal with law and order.

Such violence is not only legally forbidden but also frowned upon by government and society as well, she said.

Tags: m venkaiah naidu, bjp, cow vigilantes
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

(Representational image) (Photo: AP)

Centre proposes Aadhaar-type cards for cows to tackle illegal smuggling

A state-level database may be uploaded on a website that would be linked with a national online database.
25 Apr 2017 1:16 AM
(Representational image)

11 arrested over murderous attack on J&K nomad family moving with 16 cows

The family was attacked apparently because the livestock it was moving with included 16 cows.
24 Apr 2017 10:47 PM

Business Gallery

Eighth edition of Vibrant Gujarat Summit saw who’s who of corporate India taking part and pledging hundreds of dollars in investments. The 2017 event comes at a time when country was on rating agencies’ radar due to demonetisation. The summit was conceptualised and started by the then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi in 2003.

Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2017
It is heartening to see our favorite celebs going out of the way and indulging in philanthropy and even in areas of their interest like John Abraham in North East United Football Club, Mahesh Bhupati in Sports365 and many more. But when popular people back startups which are nowhere related makes us commend them for enabling and encouraging the startup India to stand up! Hoping that more celebs and popular people will back innovative startups to enable their dreams; here are top 5 non-related backing by celebs till date:

Shocking: Top 5 weird startup investments by celebs till date
Ther are a few too many cars that are meant to be 'art on wheels'. The ones who have these art pay a hefty amount towards ownership and maintenance. Moreover, owners more often use them to show off their wealth. Scroll ahead to check out some of the most expensive cars available in India with a whopping price tag. (Source: CarDekho)

Yearender 2016: Most expensive cars
Daimler Trucks along with Mercedes-Benz is offering the first fully electric Urban eTruck.

Mercedes shows off its first, fully electric truck
Rolls-Royce has announced the ‘Dawn’ to the luxury convertibles portfolio of Indian cars, Rolls-Royce has joined the game with a price tag of Rs 6.25 crore..

Rolls-Royce Dawn convertible launched in India for Rs 6.25 crore
The low-budget car segment is pretty hot and presently, Kwid, the new entrant from Renault is heavily contending against the well-known veteran Maruti’s Alto. The main elements that differentiate the two cars are fuel efficiency, comfort, design and a few more areas. Check out a detailed comparison between the two low-budget family hatchbacks, which are almost identically priced.

Budget car comparison: Kwid takes on the Alto
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Kamal Haasan confirms Bigg Boss Tamil, is all praises for TV host Salman

While Salman Khan has hosted other TV shows as well, 'Bigg Boss' is set to be Kamal Haasan's first TV show.
 

Zaheer Khan announces engagement with Sagarika Ghatge

Zaheer Khan on Monday announced that he has finally sealed the deal with a dazzling rock on his girlfriend Sagarika Ghatge's finger. (Photo: Zaheer Khan Twitter)
 

Samsung Galaxy Note 7 is coming soon, again!

The Note 7 will be running Android Nougat out of the box.
 

Muslim teen boxer in US wins right to fight in hijab, will cover entire body

Amaiya Zafar (left). (Photo: Facebook)
 

IPL 2017: Rising Pune Supergiant beat Mumbai Indians on Sachin Tendulkar’s birthday

Mumbai Indians’ Harbhajan singh greets the victorious during the IPL match against Rising Pune Supergiants in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI)
 

Nokia 3310 pre-orders to start on May 5 in India, could cost below Rs 4,000: report

Nokia 3310 (2017) comes in four colour variants—Warm Red, Yellow, both with a gloss finish, and matte finished Dark Blue and Grey.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Karnataka: Lal battis or not, VIPs will get right of way, says Police

Transport experts pointed out that with all the necessary security arrangements by the police to ensure hassle-free movement of VIP vehicles, red beacons did not matter at all.

Karnataka: Common counselling impact - PG medical course fee drops drastically

The colleges have no choice but to cut down on their fee drastically with the Union Health Ministry deciding to fill their NRI and management quota seats through common counselling done by the state-owned Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA). (Representational image)

TDP MP’s son arrested for vandalising toll plaza

The damaged toll plaza at Bagepalli

Karnataka: Got married as teen, but she is now winner of six UAS gold medals

Gold medalists of GKVK at the annual convocation in Bengaluru on Monday. (Photo:DC)

Bengaluru: Bellandur Lake deweeding begins

On Monday, the Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA), which is the custodian of the water body, said that deweeding has begun at the lake.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham