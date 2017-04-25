Nation, Current Affairs

Bombay HC grants bail to Malegaon blasts accused Sadhvi Pragya Thakur

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Apr 25, 2017, 11:32 am IST
Updated Apr 25, 2017, 11:32 am IST
Pragya Singh Thakur has been ordered to furnish a bail amount of Rs 5 lakhs and 2 sureties. But the court denied bail to Lt Col Purohit.
Malegaon blast case accused Pragya Singh Thakur being taken to a sessions court in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI)
 Malegaon blast case accused Pragya Singh Thakur being taken to a sessions court in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday granted bail to Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, accused in the September 29, 2008 blasts in Malegaon.

Pragya Singh Thakur has been ordered to furnish a bail amount of Rs 5 lakhs and 2 sureties. She will also appear in the trial court whenever summoned and submit her passport to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), ANI said.

But the Bombay HC denied bail to Lt Col Prasad Purohit, a co-accused in the case.

Thakur was in jail for the last 9 years, though she was moved to a hospital due to a serious illness.

NIA had on January 19 told the Bombay High Court that it has no objection if the HC grants bail to Thakur.

Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, appearing for NIA, said the agency has already held that the provisions of stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) are not applicable in the case.

A division bench of Justices R V More and Shalini Phansalkar-Joshi was hearing an appeal filed by Sadhvi challenging a sessions court order rejecting her bail.

"The earlier probe agency, Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS), had applied MCOCA on the ground that the accused persons were involved in other blasts also and hence were part of an organised crime syndicate. However, the NIA probe has revealed that the accused persons were only involved in Malegaon blast and hence MCOCA is not applicable," Singh said.

"Even before NIA took over the probe, several prime witnesses have retracted their statements and complained that they were forced by ATS to say false things in their statements. Considering all this, we (NIA) have no objection to the court granting bail to applicant (Sadhvi)," he said.

7 people were killed and over 100 injured when two bombs fitted on a motorcycle exploded in Malegaon on September 29, 2008.

Tags: sadhvi pragya, pragya singh thakur, malegoan blasts, nia
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Sports Gallery

With the Boder-Gavaskar Trophy tied at 1-1, India arrived in Dharamshala ahead of their fourth and final Test against Australia, on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI/ BCCI/ Twitter)

In Pictures: Virat Kohli & co. arrive in picturesque hillside for Dharamshala Test
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 player’s auction took place on Monday, in Bengaluru. A total of Rs 91.5 crore was spent by 8 franchises to buy 66 players, including 27 overseas players. Ben Stokes was the most expensive player at the auction, while Karn Sharma was the most expensive Indian. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 2017 auction: Top 10 most expensive players
Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team extended their unbeaten run in Test cricket to 19 games and clinched their sixth consecutive Test series win after securing a 208-run win over Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. Here are some of the top performers fro the Test. (Photo: BCCI)

Top performers from India versus Bangladesh Test in Hyderabad
Yuvraj Singh famously survived cancer six years back, to make a successful return to the playing field. His prolonged career in cricket continues to give a lot of hope to cancer patients. (Photo: PTI)

World Cancer Day: 5 athletes who beat cancer to return to the sporting arena
Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Mumbai Indians vs Rising Pune Supergiant: Rohit Sharma fined

Rohit Sharma lost his cool on on-field umpire S Ravi during the Mumbai Indians versus Rising Pune Supergiant game in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Mumbai Indians v Rising Pune Supergiant: Rohit Sharma loses his cool on umpire S Ravi

Rohit Sharma was not pleased as the on-field umpire S Ravi did not signal wide despite the ball seemed to have gone outside the tramline in the final over of Mumbai Indians' chase. (Photo: PTI)
 

Sonakshi-Armaan's Twitter rant; actress denies performing at Justin Bieber's concert

Sonakshi Sinha and singer Armaan Malik.
 

World’s best CEO will be a robot: Alibaba founder

Alibaba founder, Jack Ma
 

In pictures | What Apple's next iPhone might look like

The upcoming iPhone will reportedly feature OLED screens that will have curved edges (Photo: Benjamin Geskin/ Twitter)
 

Watch | Unboxing a Rs 6 lakh Acer laptop

Packed with dual NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 graphics cards in SLI, and powered by the 7th Generation Intel Core i7 7820KH processor and 64GB of DDR4 2400 RAM along with two subwoofers, this mammoth laptop is surely one gaming machine anyone would desire.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Karnataka: Lal battis or not, VIPs will get right of way, says Police

Transport experts pointed out that with all the necessary security arrangements by the police to ensure hassle-free movement of VIP vehicles, red beacons did not matter at all.

Karnataka: Common counselling impact - PG medical course fee drops drastically

The colleges have no choice but to cut down on their fee drastically with the Union Health Ministry deciding to fill their NRI and management quota seats through common counselling done by the state-owned Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA). (Representational image)

TDP MP’s son arrested for vandalising toll plaza

The damaged toll plaza at Bagepalli

Karnataka: Got married as teen, but she is now winner of six UAS gold medals

Gold medalists of GKVK at the annual convocation in Bengaluru on Monday. (Photo:DC)

Bengaluru: Bellandur Lake deweeding begins

On Monday, the Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA), which is the custodian of the water body, said that deweeding has begun at the lake.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham