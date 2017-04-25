Nation, Current Affairs

25 CRPF jawans die in Maoist ambush in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Apr 25, 2017, 12:56 am IST
Updated Apr 25, 2017, 1:09 am IST
The 12 injured jawans — four of them critical — were evacuated from the encounter site by choppers and brought to Raipur for treatment.
Injured CRPF being brought to Raipur for treatment on Monday follwing a Maoist attack at Burkapal near Chintagufa in Bastar. (Photo: PTI)
 Injured CRPF being brought to Raipur for treatment on Monday follwing a Maoist attack at Burkapal near Chintagufa in Bastar. (Photo: PTI)

Bhopal/New Delhi: Around 300 Maoists, armed with sophisticated weapons, on Monday mounted a deadly attack on a CRPF patrol party guarding road workers in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district, leaving 25 jawans dead and a dozen others wounded.

This was the biggest strike on security forces by Maoists in Bastar — one of the worst-hit regions by Left-wing extremism in the country — since April 6, 2010 when  76 CRPF personnel were massacred in Sukma.

At least eight CRPF personnel, including a commander-rank officer, were missing in Monday’s attack that took place at Burkapal village in Dornapal block of the district at 12.55 pm.

Bastar DIG P. Sunder Raj said, “We are still awaiting detailed report (of the encounter).”

A CRPF spokesman at Raipur told this newspaper that the Maoists also looted some weapons of the slain jawans.

The 12 injured jawans — four of them critical — were evacuated from the encounter site by choppers and brought to Raipur for treatment.

Reinforcements, including CoBRA commandos of the CRPF and its other units, have been rushed to the scene from the nearest camp of the paramilitary force, officials said.

The CRPF jawans of the 74th battalion were conducting an area domination operation to provide security to workers engaged in the construction of a seven-km road when the Maoists ambushed them.

Tags: crpf, sukma district, maoists
Location: India, Chhatisgarh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File photo)

Sacrifice of slain jawans won't go in vain: Modi on Chhattisgarh Naxals attack

The Prime Minister also called the attack cowardly and deplorable.
24 Apr 2017 7:47 PM
Injured CRPF being brought to Raipur for treatment on Monday follwing a Maoist attack at Burkapal near Chintagufa in Bastar. The attack occurred at two places at a place called Burkapal. (Photo: PTI)

Naxal chief Hidma behind attack, says intelligence sources

The 25 five-year-old Hidma had led many major operations against the security forces in Bastar.
25 Apr 2017 1:02 AM
People hold candle and placard to pray for CRPF jawans lost their lives in a Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, in Ahmedabad on Monday. (Photo: PTI)

Naxals used under-barrel grenade launchers

Police sources said 99 CRPF jawans had been divided into two groups.
25 Apr 2017 1:08 AM

Bollywood celebrities gave great pictures to the paparazzi who clicked them at various locations in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir, Ajay, Shraddha, Arjun, other celebrities redefine glamour
Anil Kapoor was the guest at the grand finale of the reality show 'Rising Star' that was held in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Anil Kapoor sets stage on fire at the grand finale of Rising Star
Kangana Ranaut and the team of the film 'Simran' held a wrap-up party late Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

Kangana and team of Simran celebrate wrap of film with a party
Sushant Singh Rajput was among the surprise guests as the team of the film ‘Half Girlfriend’ partied together late Saturday in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sushant joins Arjun-Shraddha as Half Girlfriend team parties together
Bollywood celebrities were snapped at businessman Sunny Dewan’s bash that took place in Mumbai late Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Alia-Sidharth, Saif-Kareena party together at Sunny Dewan’s bash
Celebrities showed up in big numbers, turning a head too many, at director Zoya Akhtar's private bash. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Zoya Akhtar throws a party and the who's who of Bollywood showed up
Serena Williams posts heartfelt baby message on fiance's birthday

Serena Williams announced her engagement to tech entrepreneur Ohanian and last week revealed she is expecting her first child and will not play again this year. (Photo: AFP)
 

‘Don’t teach me about Sikhism’: Harbhajan Singh silences fan on Twitter

Harbhajan Singh gave a fitting reply to fan who asked him to wear a turban properly. (Photo: AFP)
 

Has Katrina Kaif finally found herself a new abode?

Katrina Kaif
 

Pornstar becomes preacher after she receives 'sign from God'

The Christian preacher now preaches to all girls to not make the same "mistakes" she made. (Photo: Twitter/CrissieOutlaw)
 

Finally, Microsoft hops on the smartwatch bandwagon.

One thing is for sure – if Microsoft makes something new, it will be innovative for sure, whether it sells or not.(image:Windows Central)
 

What? iPhone 7 256GB selling for as cheap as Rs 39,999

(Representational image)
Sukma aftermath: A look at what ails the Indian armed forces

25 security personnel were brutally killed by suspected Naxals in south Sukma region of Chhattisgarh. (Photo: PTI)

TN bandh called by DMK-led oppn in support of drought-hit farmers tomorrow

DMK working president M K Stalin. (Photo: PTI/File)

Omar Abdullah takes jibe at Mehbooba Mufti over meetings with PM, HM

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah. (Photo: PTI)

Mapping death toll in Naxal attacks across country over past 10 years

(File photo/Representational)

After Telangana, Bihar adopts GST; Nitish terms it as 'a historic moment'

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (Photo: PTI)
