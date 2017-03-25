Nation, Current Affairs

Yogi Adityanath visit reveals acid attack victim’s suffering

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Mar 25, 2017, 2:28 am IST
Updated Mar 25, 2017, 2:28 am IST
The victim has faced acid attacks on four occasions because she refused to withdraw her complaint after being gangraped.
Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath (Photo: PTI)
 Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s visit to a hospital where a gangrape survivor is recovering has unearthed a shocking tale of delayed justice.

The woman, was on Wednesday morning, forced to drink acid by two men aboard the Allahabad-Lucknow Ganga Gomti Express. After getting off the train, the victim wrote down her complaint with railway police because she could not speak. But this was the fifth attack on the woman, it has been revealed.

The victim has faced acid attacks on four occasions because she refused to withdraw her complaint after being gangraped.

The two men had allegedly gangraped and attacked her with acid over a property dispute in her home at Unchahar (Raebareli) in 2009. In 2012, the woman was attacked with a knife, in a serious attempt on her life and in 2013 she was attacked with acid, police sources said.

In the meanwhile, three women constables, who took selfies with the acid attack victim, were suspended by their superiors.

The photographs of the three women constables, sitting next to the bed of the victim and taking selfies went viral on the social media. All three were deployed at the hospital to protect her.

Tags: yogi adityanath
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

Business Gallery

Eighth edition of Vibrant Gujarat Summit saw who’s who of corporate India taking part and pledging hundreds of dollars in investments. The 2017 event comes at a time when country was on rating agencies’ radar due to demonetisation. The summit was conceptualised and started by the then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi in 2003.

Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2017
It is heartening to see our favorite celebs going out of the way and indulging in philanthropy and even in areas of their interest like John Abraham in North East United Football Club, Mahesh Bhupati in Sports365 and many more. But when popular people back startups which are nowhere related makes us commend them for enabling and encouraging the startup India to stand up! Hoping that more celebs and popular people will back innovative startups to enable their dreams; here are top 5 non-related backing by celebs till date:

Shocking: Top 5 weird startup investments by celebs till date
Ther are a few too many cars that are meant to be 'art on wheels'. The ones who have these art pay a hefty amount towards ownership and maintenance. Moreover, owners more often use them to show off their wealth. Scroll ahead to check out some of the most expensive cars available in India with a whopping price tag. (Source: CarDekho)

Yearender 2016: Most expensive cars
Daimler Trucks along with Mercedes-Benz is offering the first fully electric Urban eTruck.

Mercedes shows off its first, fully electric truck
Rolls-Royce has announced the ‘Dawn’ to the luxury convertibles portfolio of Indian cars, Rolls-Royce has joined the game with a price tag of Rs 6.25 crore..

Rolls-Royce Dawn convertible launched in India for Rs 6.25 crore
The low-budget car segment is pretty hot and presently, Kwid, the new entrant from Renault is heavily contending against the well-known veteran Maruti’s Alto. The main elements that differentiate the two cars are fuel efficiency, comfort, design and a few more areas. Check out a detailed comparison between the two low-budget family hatchbacks, which are almost identically priced.

Budget car comparison: Kwid takes on the Alto
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Kaatru Veliyidai music review: Rahman of yore is back, for most parts

A still from the film.
 

Mohammed Shami, Shreyas Iyer included in Indian squad for Dharamsala Test

Mohammed Shami has not played for India since November 2016. (Photo: BCCI)
 

'What secret past? The world knows,' says Shahid when asked about Kareena

Shahid Kapoor
 

Mohammad Kaif, Yuvraj Singh rally behind Virat Kohli after Donald Trump comparisons

Mohammad Kaif took to Twitter saying that shortly some of them (Australian media) will compare Virat Kohli with the great Donald Bradman. (Photo: AP)
 

Ajinkya Rahane is more chilled out than Virat Kohli: Steve Smith

Playing alongside Ajinkya Rahane at Rising Pune Supergiants has given Steve Smith an opportunity to know him and his assessment is that the Mumbaikar is less emotional than Virat Kohli. (Photo: AFP)
 

Baahubali: The Conclusion might not release in Karnataka thanks to Kattappa

A still from the film.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Telangana: Staff at RTC hospital hold protest

Opposing the decision to privatise of RTC Hospital’s pharmacy, employees and workers from the corporation on Friday held a protest at the premises of the hospital at Tarnaka. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad Consumer Forum backs customer

The Hyderabad Consumer Forum – 3 has directed the Aptronix Park Lane, Secunderabad, store to refund Rs 35,500 to P. Prem Kumar who alleged that he had purchased an iphone from the store on January 3 2016 for Rs 25,500.

Video: Ex-Congress MP Hanumantha Rao shouts at Telangana policeman

Former Congress MP V Hanumantha Rao

India questions NYT's wisdom to criticise Adityanath becoming UP CM

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath (Photo: PTI)

‘I prayed for death’: Indian soldier Chandu who strayed into Pak

Indian soldier Chandu Babulal Chavan (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham