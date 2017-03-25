Yogi Adityanath visit reveals acid attack victim’s suffering

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s visit to a hospital where a gangrape survivor is recovering has unearthed a shocking tale of delayed justice.

The woman, was on Wednesday morning, forced to drink acid by two men aboard the Allahabad-Lucknow Ganga Gomti Express. After getting off the train, the victim wrote down her complaint with railway police because she could not speak. But this was the fifth attack on the woman, it has been revealed.

The victim has faced acid attacks on four occasions because she refused to withdraw her complaint after being gangraped.

The two men had allegedly gangraped and attacked her with acid over a property dispute in her home at Unchahar (Raebareli) in 2009. In 2012, the woman was attacked with a knife, in a serious attempt on her life and in 2013 she was attacked with acid, police sources said.

In the meanwhile, three women constables, who took selfies with the acid attack victim, were suspended by their superiors.

The photographs of the three women constables, sitting next to the bed of the victim and taking selfies went viral on the social media. All three were deployed at the hospital to protect her.