Senior UP cop suspended for complaint against seniors, Akhilesh raises questions

ANI
Published Mar 25, 2017, 3:36 pm IST
Updated Mar 25, 2017, 3:39 pm IST
Himanshu Kumar was suspended days after he alleged that seniors are targeting subordinates of particular caste.
Himanshu Kumar, an IPS officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav. (Photos: ANI/Twitter)
Lucknow: Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday raised questions on the suspension of Himanshu Kumar, an IPS officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre.

"Only policemen of one particular caste are being suspended or transferred. Everybody knows. But will you report that?" Akhilesh asked.

Kumar was suspended days after he alleged that seniors are targeting subordinates of particular caste.

The Uttar Pradesh Police had earlier launched an investigation into the allegations made by the 2010-batch IPS officer in a series of tweets.

Himanshu, who was recently transferred to the DGP HQ in Lucknow by the Election Commission, later deleted his tweet.

The IPS officer was earlier posted as the Superintendent of Police in Mainpuri and Firozabad.

Tags: akhilesh yadav, himanshu kumar, suspension
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

