Nation, Current Affairs

In Gorakhpur, Yogi promises overall development, discrimination-free UP

ANI
Published Mar 25, 2017, 7:37 pm IST
Updated Mar 25, 2017, 7:55 pm IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (Photo; ANI/Twitter)
Gorakhpur: Addressing his first speech in his electoral constituency after becoming the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath on Saturday silenced all his critics as he asserted that any kind of discrimination will not be sponsored in the name of caste, religion and sex.

"There will be no discrimination in name of caste, religion and sex. There will be overall development," Adityanath said in his address at the Maharana Pratap Inter College in Gorakhpur.

Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Adityanath said that the former has entrusted him with the responsibility to make the dreams of the state true.

"Prime Minister Modi's development programmes are being made available to all the citizens. He had laid foundation for a fertilizer company and AIIMS hospital. Now we are confident that the population of the state will not feel left out. He wants that every citizen must get benefit from the schemes of the government," he added.

Highlighting the loopholes of the previous government, Adityanath said Modi was worried as how to fix things and bring development in the state.

"Brain drain was a problem. Businessmen were moving out, youngsters didn't see hope. Women, anganwadi workers continue to protest, and no heed was paid to the plight of workers and government employees," he added.

Adityanath further vowed to turn Uttar Pradesh into a developed state, saying that they would dedicate themselves to the service of the state.

"We will fulfil all our promises. Uttar Pradesh will be turned into a developed state. We need your support to make that happen," he added.

Vowing to curb corruption in the state, Adityanath said they will show as how the government works and performs.

Slamming the hooliganism prevailing in the state, Adityanath said," Gorakhpur has been a laboratory for all such criminal activities. People would get scared if you told them you were from Gorakhpur. But now safety will be guaranteed. We want your support. Your support will be my strength to ensure law and order and safety here," he added.

Adityanath, who is on a two-day tour to Gorakhpur has visited the city for the first time after taking charge as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister.

He is also scheduled to visit Gorakhnath temple after holding a road show.

The entire city has been covered with billboards and banners for his welcome, while the local administration has provided adequate security.

Tags: yogi adityanath, discrimination, caste, religion, sex
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Gorakhpur

