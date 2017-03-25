Nation, Current Affairs

Mandir on mind? Yogi Adityanath to visit Ayodhya

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AMITA VERMA
Published Mar 25, 2017, 3:32 am IST
Updated Mar 25, 2017, 3:32 am IST
Security forces have been put on alert and intelligence agencies are scanning possible places the CM could visit.
Yogi Adityanath. (Photo: PTI)
 Yogi Adityanath. (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: UP CM Adityanath Yogi is likely to be in Ayodhya on Monday, in a visit that comes after the Supreme Court suggestion on Tuesday that the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmbhoomi dispute could be settled through out-of-court negotiations.

Security forces have been put on alert and intelligence agencies are scanning possible places the CM could visit.

Sources said that the CM was likely to meet a number of seers and also his old friend Jagadguru Ramdineshacharya of Haridhaam Peeth. He may also visit the Ram Janmaboomi makeshift temple and Hanuman Garhi. The CM may also meet Sri Suresh Das, the successor of Ramcharan Das Paramhans of the Ram Janmbhoomi Nyas, former BJP MP Ram Vilas Vedanti and Mahant Nritya Gopal Das. Top officials in Lucknow refused to confirm or deny the programme and said, “It is up to the CM to give his final word on this”.

Tags: yogi adityanath
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

Entertainment Gallery

Bollywood stars were snapped at various locations in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Deepika, Shahid, Anushka, Vidyut, other stars at their glamorous best
Several Bollywood stars were spotted on the last day of the FICCI Frames event held in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Madhuri, Arjun, Abhay make an appearance at FICCI Frames 2017
Anushka Sharma and Swara Bhaskar hosted a screening of her respective films 'Phillauri' and 'Anaarkali of Aarah' on Thursday in Mumbai, just a day before the release. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Anushka and Swara are delighted to show their films to B-Town on eve of release
Bollywood stars were snapped by shutterbugs at various locations in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Ranveer, Sonakshi, Kangana, others step out delightfully
Numerous stars from the film industry were involved in panel discussions at day two of the ongoing FICCI Frames event held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

FICCI Frames 2017: Jacqueline, Ekta, Anurag, others celebs in attendance
Several Bollywood stars were snapped at a screening of Anushka Sharma's 'Phillauri' held in Mumbai late Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Anushka Sharma hosts a screening of Phillauri for B-Town
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Kaatru Veliyidai music review: Rahman of yore is back, for most parts

A still from the film.
 

Mohammed Shami, Shreyas Iyer included in Indian squad for Dharamsala Test

Mohammed Shami has not played for India since November 2016. (Photo: BCCI)
 

'What secret past? The world knows,' says Shahid when asked about Kareena

Shahid Kapoor
 

Mohammad Kaif, Yuvraj Singh rally behind Virat Kohli after Donald Trump comparisons

Mohammad Kaif took to Twitter saying that shortly some of them (Australian media) will compare Virat Kohli with the great Donald Bradman. (Photo: AP)
 

Ajinkya Rahane is more chilled out than Virat Kohli: Steve Smith

Playing alongside Ajinkya Rahane at Rising Pune Supergiants has given Steve Smith an opportunity to know him and his assessment is that the Mumbaikar is less emotional than Virat Kohli. (Photo: AFP)
 

Baahubali: The Conclusion might not release in Karnataka thanks to Kattappa

A still from the film.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Telangana: Staff at RTC hospital hold protest

Opposing the decision to privatise of RTC Hospital’s pharmacy, employees and workers from the corporation on Friday held a protest at the premises of the hospital at Tarnaka. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad Consumer Forum backs customer

The Hyderabad Consumer Forum – 3 has directed the Aptronix Park Lane, Secunderabad, store to refund Rs 35,500 to P. Prem Kumar who alleged that he had purchased an iphone from the store on January 3 2016 for Rs 25,500.

Video: Ex-Congress MP Hanumantha Rao shouts at Telangana policeman

Former Congress MP V Hanumantha Rao

India questions NYT's wisdom to criticise Adityanath becoming UP CM

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath (Photo: PTI)

‘I prayed for death’: Indian soldier Chandu who strayed into Pak

Indian soldier Chandu Babulal Chavan (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham