Nation, Current Affairs

Imperative need to defend universities as free spaces: Vice-President Ansari

ANI
Published Mar 25, 2017, 5:11 pm IST
Updated Mar 25, 2017, 5:11 pm IST
He was delivering the 66th Convocational Address at the Panjab University in Chandigarh.
Vice-President Hamid Ansari. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 Vice-President Hamid Ansari. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Chandigarh: Vice President Mohammed Hamid Ansari on Saturday said there is an imperative need to defend the universities as free spaces, independent, critical repositories of knowledge, and as sources of renewal of liberal values that provide avenues of social mobility and equality to the people.

He was delivering the 66th Convocational Address at the Panjab University in Chandigarh.

Haryana Governor Kaptan Singh Solanki, Panjab University vice chancellor A.K. Grover and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

Sharing his thoughts on the importance of universities in our society the Vice-President talked about the idea of a university and how it distinguishes itself from other institutions where instructions are imparted focused on catering to requirements of daily life.

"The need for them to teach its members to think, to go beyond the obvious in learning for examination purposes, and to acquire the capacity and habit to question; the necessity for them to focus on research, to produce new knowledge that may be beneficial to society and the economy; the need to undertake social research, given the diversity and complexity of all societies in a fast changing world; and the imperative need for academic freedom so that the thought process and its expression is untrammelled by official or societal constraints," he added.

The Vice-President said that a University has to be more than a mere polytechnic.

"Even in disciplines with obvious professional connections, the university should first aim to build a profound understanding of the discipline," he added.

The Vice President said that a University has the twin responsibility of providing instruction on matters of intellectual importance and conducting research on those very matters.

He also underlined the important role of social research in questioning and deconstructing 'social and cultural mythologies' that circulate and proliferate in any society, especially during phases of change and uncertainty.

The Vice President said that the recent events in our own country have shown that there is much confusion about what a university should or should not be.

"The freedom of our universities has been challenged by narrow considerations of what is perceived to be 'public good'," he added.

The Vice-President said that the right of dissent and agitation are ingrained in the fundamental rights under the Constitution, which sets out a plural framework and refuses any scope to define the country in narrow sectarian, ideological or religious terms.

"A University must foster an environment that prizes intellectual freedom," he added.

Tags: hamid ansari, universities, freedom, panjab university
Location: India, Chandigarh, Chandigarh

Lifestyle Gallery

US President Donald Trump welcomed trucking CEO's and driver in a rather interesting way by driving in with an 18-wheeler truck and the Internet had their fun with the picture. (Photo: AFP/Reddit)

Trump drives an 18-wheeler truck and the Internet is having fun
Art empowers us to create a world that isn’t fettered by laws of nature. Istanbul-based artist Huseyin Sahin expertly layers multiple shots using his Photoshop skills to come up with the most breath-taking images. (Photo: Instagram/ @art.side)

Visual artist blends reality with fantasy using photoshop
Baby spa in Perth is a hydrotherapy treatment for babies started by Indian-origin Anita and Kavita. (Photo: Instagram/BabySpaPerth)

These toddlers at the spa is the most adorable thing you will see today
People from around the world in India, Turkey and Germany gather in their neighbourhoods for Navroz - the celebrations of the New Year with costumes, song, dance and family. (Photo: AP/AFP/PTI)

Navroz celebrations from around the world
Turkish photographer Aydin Buyuktas uses different photography skills like drone snapping to create mind-boggling photographs. (Photo: Instagram/Aydin Buyuktas)

Photographer uses drone snapping to create surreal scenarios
More than 1,500 dogs and 150 cats from twelve countries were evaluated during a three day pet show and competition (Photo: AP)

People show off adorable companions at International Pet Show in Romania
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Shilpa Shinde makes shocking sexual harassment allegations against TV show producer

The actress had accused the makers of mentally harassing her in 2016.
 

Varun finally breaks silence on Badrinath molestation scene controversy

Varun will next be seen in 'Judwaa 2'.
 

Watch: 'Most expensive' 12th man Kohli serves drinks to Team India in Dharamsala Test

Former Australia star paceman Brett Lee labened Virat Kohli as "the most expensive drinks man in the world", after seeing the India captain come out on the field during drinks. (Photo: BCCI/ Screengrab)
 

Watch: Chinaman Kuldeep Yadav rattles Australia in Dharamsala Test

Kuldeep Yadav troubled the Australian batsmen with his left-arm chinaman style of bowling, in the Dharamsala Test. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Box-office: Pawan Kalyan's Katamarayudu mints a whopping Rs 55 cr on opening day

A still from the film.
 

Ajinkya Rahane becomes India's 33rd Test captain after Virat Kohli's injury

Coming from India's cricketing nursery Mumbai, Ajinkya Rahane joined the league of legends like Polly Umrigar, Nari Contractor, GS Ramchand, Ajit Wadekar, Sunil Gavaskar, Dilip Vengsarkar, Ravi Shastri and Sachin Tendulkar to captain the country in Test cricket. (Photo: PA0
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to face trial in Arun Jaitley defamation case

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo: PTI)

Senior UP cop suspended for complaint against seniors, Akhilesh raises questions

Himanshu Kumar, an IPS officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav. (Photos: ANI/Twitter)

Acid attack victim complains of negligence: UP CM hauls hospital authorities

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (Photo: PTI)

BJP slams T'gana govt on assurance to get Aseemanand's bail revoked

Swami Aseemanand. (Photo: PTI/File)

EC transfers Chennai police commissioner after complaint by DMK

Chennai Police Commissioner S. George with Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary Girija Vaidyanathan. (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham