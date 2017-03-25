Devendra Fadnavis warns doctors of stern action

Mumbai: Sending a stern message to the state’s resident doctors who are on a ‘mass leave’ stir since Monday to protest instances of assault on doctors by relatives of patients, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis warned them of “strict action” if they did not resume work by Friday.

“Enough is enough. We are not elected to let people die without medical treatment. We are here to help every patient. We have already agreed on all demands (from doctors) about security. Still doctors are not resuming work. It is insensitiveness. We are ready to take all legal actions,” Mr Fadnavis said.

Mr Fadnavis was aggressive while making a statement on the doctors’ strike. He said, “I personally met representatives of all doctor unions. Gove-rnment has accepted all their demands regarding security. We will set up an ex-DG level committee for security audit of all hospitals. At the same time, government has assured them of providing all legal aid if necessary.” Giving details about the meeting between the government and doctors unions, the Chief Minister clarified his stand on legal action. “We do not want to take action on doctors. But there is a limit to our patience. People across the state are also angry and blaming the government for inaction. In such a situation, it will not be possible for us to wait for long,” he said.