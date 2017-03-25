Nation, Current Affairs

Devendra Fadnavis warns doctors of stern action

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 25, 2017, 2:28 am IST
Updated Mar 25, 2017, 2:44 am IST
Fadnavis was aggressive while making a statement on the doctors’ strike.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (Photo: PTI)
 Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: Sending a stern message to the state’s resident doctors who are on a ‘mass leave’ stir since Monday to protest instances of assault on doctors by relatives of patients, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis warned them of “strict action” if they did not resume work by Friday.

“Enough is enough. We are not elected to let people die without medical treatment. We are here to help every patient. We have already agreed on all demands (from doctors) about security. Still doctors are not resuming work. It is insensitiveness. We are ready to take all legal actions,” Mr Fadnavis said.

Mr Fadnavis was aggressive while making a statement on the doctors’ strike. He said, “I personally met representatives of all doctor unions. Gove-rnment has accepted all their demands regarding security. We will set up an ex-DG level committee for security audit of all hospitals. At the same time, government has assured them of providing all legal aid if necessary.” Giving details about the meeting between the government and doctors unions, the Chief Minister clarified his stand on legal action. “We do not want to take action on doctors. But there is a limit to our patience. People across the state are also angry and blaming the government for inaction. In such a situation, it will not be possible for us to wait for long,” he said.

Tags: chief minister devendra fadnavis
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

World Gallery

The damaged Sewol ferry was held afloat between two barges during a salvage operation off the South Korean island of Jindo (Photo: AFP)

In pics: 6,800-ton South Korean ferry that sank 3 years ago lifted from sea
Dozens of farmers and activists opposed to the cement factory have encased their feet in concrete during a days-long protest in Jakarta.

In pics: Indonesian farmers cement feet to protest factory
The UK House of Commons session has been suspended as witnesses reported sounds like gunfire outside. The latest report said that a policeman was stabbed inside the Parliament.

Policeman stabbed, several injured in UK Parliament attack
Government records show that in 1980, just 1% of India’s rural areas had access to safe, usable water.

As India marks World Water Day, clean and safe water still a challenge in country
A body lies in a blanket at the site of a mass grave containing some two dozen people, many of them children, in an area recently re-taken from Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq.

The innocent victims of war-torn Middle east countries
Norwegian surfer Tommy gives a surfing lesson to beginners in Flakstad, near Unstad.

Fun time: Surfers enjoy, ride waves along Northern Atlantic Ocean
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Kaatru Veliyidai music review: Rahman of yore is back, for most parts

A still from the film.
 

Mohammed Shami, Shreyas Iyer included in Indian squad for Dharamsala Test

Mohammed Shami has not played for India since November 2016. (Photo: BCCI)
 

'What secret past? The world knows,' says Shahid when asked about Kareena

Shahid Kapoor
 

Mohammad Kaif, Yuvraj Singh rally behind Virat Kohli after Donald Trump comparisons

Mohammad Kaif took to Twitter saying that shortly some of them (Australian media) will compare Virat Kohli with the great Donald Bradman. (Photo: AP)
 

Ajinkya Rahane is more chilled out than Virat Kohli: Steve Smith

Playing alongside Ajinkya Rahane at Rising Pune Supergiants has given Steve Smith an opportunity to know him and his assessment is that the Mumbaikar is less emotional than Virat Kohli. (Photo: AFP)
 

Baahubali: The Conclusion might not release in Karnataka thanks to Kattappa

A still from the film.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Telangana: Staff at RTC hospital hold protest

Opposing the decision to privatise of RTC Hospital’s pharmacy, employees and workers from the corporation on Friday held a protest at the premises of the hospital at Tarnaka. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad Consumer Forum backs customer

The Hyderabad Consumer Forum – 3 has directed the Aptronix Park Lane, Secunderabad, store to refund Rs 35,500 to P. Prem Kumar who alleged that he had purchased an iphone from the store on January 3 2016 for Rs 25,500.

Video: Ex-Congress MP Hanumantha Rao shouts at Telangana policeman

Former Congress MP V Hanumantha Rao

India questions NYT's wisdom to criticise Adityanath becoming UP CM

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath (Photo: PTI)

‘I prayed for death’: Indian soldier Chandu who strayed into Pak

Indian soldier Chandu Babulal Chavan (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham