AP woman, son killed in US, kin suspect husband behind murder

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | K K ABDUL RAHOOF
Published Mar 25, 2017, 2:35 am IST
Updated Mar 25, 2017, 2:37 am IST
Sasikala’s parents alleged that Hanumantha Rao had committed the murder because he was having an extramarital affair.
Narra Sasikala with her son Anish Sai.
Hyderabad: An IT professional from Andhra Pradesh and her seven-year-old son were found murdered in their apartment at Burlington, New Jersey, US, on Thursday.

Narra Sasikala, 40, and her son Anish Sai were found stabbed to death. According to reports coming in from the US, the bodies were found with multiple stab wounds. Authorities said “at this point, there is no indication that this is a hate crime.”

Hanumantha Rao, who also works as a software engineer, had informed his in-laws that he found the bodies of his wife and son when he returned home from work on Thursday evening and called emergency services.

New Jersey police has questioned Hanumantha Rao in connection with the murders. His relatives in Prakasam district claimed he had been released, and had called home.

The family had migrated to the US 10 years ago. The murder comes amid hate crimes against Indians, including the shooting down of a Hyderabadi techie Srinivas Kuchibhotla.

Sasikala’s parents, retired teachers Sunkara Venkateswar Rao and Krishna Kumari, who stay in Vijayawada, alleged that Hanumantha Rao, who is also a software engineer, had committed the murder because he was having an extramarital affair.

Representatives of the Telugu Association of North America said they had been following up with the police and were trying to make arrangements to send the bodies to India.

